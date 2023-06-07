Get Resident Evil 4 for free when you buy an AMD Radeon GPU

If you’re looking to upgrade your PC’s pixel-pushing prowess, AMD Radeon RX 7000 and 6000 series GPUs now come bundled with a free copy of the Resident Evil 4 Remake until July 1. As team red’s latest entrants into its graphics card performance war with Nvidia, they can handle Resident Evil 4‘s zombie-slaying action with aplomb.

This deal arrives as part of AMD’s Game On promotion, which also includes a $50 discount on the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, one of the best gaming CPU options out there. Just make sure you double-check you’re buying from a participating retailer before clicking purchase, and check out the full terms and conditions on this page to ensure you get your free Resident Evil 4 code.

As well as introducing this Resident Evil 4 deal, AMD also extended its offer allowing you to snatch Star Wars Jedi Survivor for free with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs until June 30, 2023.

The best graphics card of the bunch is the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, but there are plenty of cheaper options available if you don’t fancy being set back $999. Here’s the full list of GPUs included in the promotion:

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 7700S

AMD Radeon RX 7600S

AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT

AMD Radeon RX 7600

AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT

AMD Radeon RX 6800S

AMD Radeon RX 6800

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6700

AMD Radeon RX 6700M

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

AMD Radeon RX 6600S

Don’t forget to check that your rig meets the rest of the Resident Evil 4 system requirements. You don’t want to run out of RAM while you’re grappling with the living dead, after all. Either way, with an AMD Radeon RX 7000 or 6000 series GPU in your system, you’ll be well on your way to joining Leon, Ashley, and Rebecca on their action-packed adventures.