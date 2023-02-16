What are the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements? Like its predecessors before it, the beloved survival horror game is returning to terrify us with newly reimagined mechanics and visuals. Despite launching two years later, fans of the previous entry in the series, Village, will be pleased to know that the Resident Evil 4 Remake demands the exact same hardware specifications.

That’s right, the Resident Evil 4 Remake minimum specs are exactly the same as RE: Village. You won’t need to reach for the best gaming CPU, as processors comparable to the AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel Core i5 7500 will do just fine. Just don’t forget to pair your chip with 8GB of RAM too.

Here are the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7 8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM 8GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage TBC TBC

Meanwhile, Capcom reckons the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 560 pack enough pixel pushing power to get its reimagining running. Naturally, this comes with the usual compromises of less than stellar image quality and performance, but AMD FSR should help boost fps if you’re in a tight spot.

Moving up to the Resident Evil 4 Remake recommended specs thankfully doesn’t require the best graphics card, as the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 will set you up for 60fps at 1080p. However, you’ll need Radeon RX 6000 or GeForce RTX 2000 series or better to enable ray tracing, and Nvidia DLSS on the latter.

Processor requirements also jump to the Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 at this tier, in addition to necessary RAM capacity doubling to 16GB. Strangely, Capcom hasn’t included Resident Evil 4 Remake size info within its specs list, but you’ve got plenty of time to pick up the best SSD for gaming before the Resident Evil 4 Remake release date arrives.

