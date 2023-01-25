Snatch Star Wars Jedi Survivor for free with AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs

Every CPU in the AMD Ryzen 7000 series is more than capable of fulfilling the needs of the latest PC games and more, making them great options if you’re looking to upgrade your PC’s processing power. While more performance is always welcome, every Zen 4 chip now comes bundled with a free copy of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which should help showcase what these processors are capable of.

The promotional period for this bundle runs from now until April 1, 2023, so you’ll have a few weeks after the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date to decide whether you’re better off picking up the action-adventure game as part of an upgrade. Just make sure that you double-check you’re buying from the list of participating retailers before buying anything.

If you’re unsure which of the processors is right for your system, we’d generally recommend picking up the AMD Ryzen 7600X over the more expensive options. While it’s true to say that it’s not the best gaming CPU from a raw performance standpoint, it offers far more value than its more expensive siblings unless you’re also a creative professional who needs the extra cores.

Just don’t forget to check that your rig meets the rest of the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor system requirements, as the last thing you want is for your GPU, RAM, or other specs to be caught short. Either way, with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor in your system, you’ll be well on your way to joining Cal and BD-1 in their next adventure.