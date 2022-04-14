AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT price may cost as much as a gaming PC

Most gamers expect the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT price to be high, but it could cost as much as an entire gaming PC. AMD has yet to announce its new flagship graphics card and its official price point, but leaked listings from online storefronts are sure to have your eyes watering and your bank account pleading for mercy.

Twitter user momomo_us discovered two Australian stores that have set the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT price between $3,242-$3,320 AUD, which is around $2,409-$2,467 USD. This would make AMD’s next best graphics card cost more than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which carries an whopping premium of $1,999 USD.

However, these listings only give us a general idea of what the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT price will be, for a couple of reasons. Firstly, these aren’t reference cards and GPUs manufactured by board partners like these Gigabyte ones typically carry a higher price point. We also still don’t know what MSRP AMD plans to set for these cards in the US or anywhere else, and running these listings through an exchange rate calculator only provides an estimation.

Regardless of what the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT price turns out to be, you’ll probably be better off spending your money on a less expensive GPU, freeing up your budget to buy the best gaming CPU or other components.

For those who must have absolute power, however, the AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT could prove to be the graphics card to beat in 2022 until RDNA 3 and RTX 4000 GPUs show up later this year.