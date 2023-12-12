AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT could have 16GB of VRAM, arrive in Jan 2024

AMD‘s RX 7600 is comfortably the most cost-effective current-gen graphics card you can buy right now, if y0u’re on a tight budget. It offers decent 1080p performance and is priced at just $269, which is $50 cheaper than Nvidia’s nearest competitor, the RTX 4060, which it also outperforms in most games. However, the RX 7600 certainly has its limitations and includes just 8GB of VRAM. As such, AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT rumors that suggest a new higher-tier AMD graphics card is arriving in January 2024 should be of great interest to budget GPU buyers.

The first AMD RX 7600 XT rumors began to swirl in September 2023, with reports on the likes of Videocardz.com suggesting a new AMD graphics card variant could be arriving in early 2024. These reports also suggested the potential candidate for a place on our best graphics card list would use the Navi 32 GPU that’s also used in the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT, rather than the Navi 33 GPU that’s used in the RX 7600.

Also suggested was that the card would come with either 10GB or 12GB of VRAM, which would already be a nice increase over the 8GB of the RX 7600. However, more recent rumors have suggested the card will in fact sport 16GB of VRAM. That’s a huge amount of VRAM for a lower-tier card, but AMD did recently make a big fuss about how much VRAM matters (and they were right to do so), so it’s not all that surprising the company is pushing this much onto a mid-range card.

What could be even more interesting is if graphics card makers supply a range of RX 7600 XT cards with different amounts of VRAM. For some users an RX 7600 XT with 10GB that costs $50-$100 less than an RX 7600 XT with 16GB might provide the ideal balance of extra performance for their needs.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT specs

If the RX 7600 XT does use a slightly more cut-down version of the Navi 32 used in the RX 7700 XT, we would expect the RX 7600 XT specs list to be something like the below.

GPU Navi 32 Stream processors <3,840 RT cores <60 ROPs <32 Game clock ~2600 MHz Boost clock ~2800 MHz L2 cache <4 MB L3 cache (2nd-gen Infinity Cache) <64 MB Memory 16 GB GDDR6 Memory bus 192-bit Memory clock ~2250 MHz (18 GHz effective) Memory bandwidth <576 GB/s Interface 16x PCIe 4

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT price

Very little information on the RX 7600 XT price has been leaked yet, leaving the door open for it to be priced anywhere between the $449 MSRP of the RX 7700 XT and the $269 MSRP of the RX 7600. We would expect the RX 7600 XT price to fall somewhere around the $320 mark, based on its 7600 naming scheme.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT release date speculation

So far, all rumors have pointed to an AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT release date of January 2024. This strongly suggests we will see the card arrive in this time frame, with it possibly being announced at the CES 2024 trade show that takes place in Las Vegas at the start of January.

Would you be excited about a new AMD graphics card in the $300-$350 price range? Let us know your thoughts on the PCGamesN Facebook page, via X/Twitter, or on the Custom PC Facebook group.