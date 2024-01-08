AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT release date, price, specs, and benchmarks

AMD has officially announced the Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card, and we've got all the details you need to know about this budget GPU.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card
When is the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT release date? Budget PC builders have been left with few options in the current-generation graphics card lineup, but the Radeon RX 7600 XT could be set to shake up the affordable GPU market. With its launch fast approaching, here’s everything you need to know about AMD’s next graphics card

Revealed during the AMD press conference at CES 2024, the Radeon RX 7600 XT could be the best graphics card for those looking to upgrade their setup without breaking the bank. While it is more expensive than its closest competitors, this GPU does pack some advantages that potentially make it more attractive than the Radeon RX 7600, despite its higher price.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card, featuring a red stripe behind it, and its releaes date 'Jan 2024' sticking out from the top of its cooler

When is the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT release date?

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT release date is set for Wednesday, January 24, 2024. This was confirmed during the company’s CES 2024 press conference.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT will have to share the spotlight come launch day, as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super is also expected to hit store shelves on the same day. That said, these two graphics cards target very different audiences and price points, so don’t worry about having to choose between them.

This launch comes almost one year after the May 2023 arrival of the Radeon RX 7600 and two-and-a-half years after its predecessor, the Radeon RX 6600 XT, which launched in August 2021.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT and Radeon RX 7600 graphics cards (left), with details on their pricing adjacent (right)

What is the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT price?

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT price starts at $329, but you’ll need to pay extra for models featuring beefier coolers or factory overclocks.

At $329, the Radeon RX 7600 XT is $60 more expensive than the Radeon RX 7600 ($269), with its increased VRAM capacity and higher clock speeds naturally driving up its price.

Compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 ($299), the Radeon RX 7600 XT will set you back an additional $30. While Nvidia’s offering will probably provide greater ray tracing performance, the AMD graphics card will be better suited to gaming at resolutions higher than 1080p.

Looking back, the Radeon RX 7600 XT is cheaper than the previous generation Radeon RX 6600 XT ($379) and matches the Radeon RX 6600 ($329).

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT and Radeon RX 7600 specs tables (right)

What are the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT specs?

The Radeon RX 7600 XT specs include faster clock speeds and more VRAM than the RX 7600, but this naturally requires a higher TBP.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT AMD Radeon RX 7600
GPU Navi 33 XL (RDNA 3) Navi 33 XL (RDNA 3)
Stream processors 2,048 2,048
Compute units (CUs) 32 32
Ray accelerators 32 32
AI accelerators 64 64
Game clock 2.47GHz 2,250MHz (2.25GHz)
Boost clock 2.76GHz 2,655MHz (2.66GHz)
VRAM 16GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6
Memory bus width 128-bit 128-bit
TBP 190W 165W
MSRP $329 $269

The Radeon RX 7600 XT uses the same GPU as the vanilla card, mirroring the number of stream processors, compute units, ray accelerators, and AI accelerators. That said, it does enjoy a 220MHz increase in its game clock speed and another 100MHz for its boost clock.

The two also have a 128-bit memory bus in common, but the Radeon RX 7600 XT doubles VRAM capacity to 16GB. While this doesn’t improve bandwidth, it should make the card more able to tackle higher resolution textures. Both the changes here and to clock speeds naturally require more power, seeing the TBP increase from 165W to 190W.

1440p benchmarks for the Radeon RX 7600 T
1440p benchmarks for the Radeon RX 7600 T

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT benchmarks

Benchmarks conducted by AMD point to the Radeon RX 7600 XT performing similarly or beating the GeForce RTX 4060 with ray tracing disabled.

Given what we already know about the Radeon RX 7600, these results don’t come as a surprise. However, we’ll be sure to provide our own insight into the graphics card’s performance when our Radeon RX 7600 XT review goes live later this month.

