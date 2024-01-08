AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT revealed, but we’ve seen this GPU before

We thought AMD had wrapped up the whole RDNA 3 lineup at the end of last year, but the AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT has just been revealed at CES, giving you 16GB of VRAM. What’s more, the Radeon RX 7600 XT price is just $329. On the face of it, this makes the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB look like it offers even worse value than before, but there’s also a reason why this new 16GB graphics card has such a low price.

The $269 price of last year’s AMD Radeon RX 7600 provided some welcome relief from the wave of extremely expensive GPU launches from both Nvidia and AMD, earning it a place on our guide to the best graphics card. However, there’s a big gap between this cheap GPU and the $449 price of the Radeon RX 7700 XT, giving AMD a window for a new graphics card.

Sadly, however, there’s not much new about the Radeon RX 7600 XT, and that’s why the price is so competitive – it’s basically just a Radeon RX 7600 with a bump in clock speed and more memory. Both the Radeon RX 7600 and 7600 XT are based on the same Navi 33 chip, with the same 32 compute units. This means you have 2,048 stream processors on both GPUs, along with 32MB of Infinity Cache, and a 128-bit memory interface.

You do get a big increase in clock speed, though. The Radeon RX 7600 XT has a quoted game clock of 2.47GHz, with a maximum boost clock of 2.76GHz. The former in particular gives you a boost of 220MHz over a Radeon RX 7600 running at stock speed, and there’s a 100MHz between the two GPUs’ maximum boost clocks as well. This in turn has an impact on the total board power, with AMD quoting 190W for the Radeon RX 7600 XT, compared with 165W for the Radeon RX 7600.

Meanwhile, the 16GB of memory is the same GDDR6 variety as the 8GB found in the Radeon RX 7600, and it runs at exactly the same 2,250MHz (18Gbps effective) clock speed as well. This means both the Radeon RX 7600 and XT have the same memory bandwidth of 288GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT specs

Radeon RX 7600 Radeon RX 7600 XT GPU Navi 33 Navi 33 Compute units 32 32 Stream processors 2,048 2,048 RT cores 32 32 Game clock 2.25GHz 2.47GHz ROPs 64 64 Max boost clock 2.66GHz 2.76GHz Infinity Cache 32MB 32MB VRAM 8GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 Memory clock 2,250MHz (18Gbps effective) 2,250MHz (18Gbps effective) Memory interface 128-bit 128-bit Card interface 8x PCIe 4.0 8x PCIe 4.0 Total board power (TBP) 190W 165W

Still, it’s good to see options with more than 8GB of VRAM at the cheaper end of the GPU scale. Even at 1080p, we’ve seen some games stutter and stall on 8GB cards with the settings maxed out, and having 16GB of VRAM at your disposal gives your graphics card some headroom to breathe, even if it is overkill for this GPU spec.

Also, let’s face it, paying a $60 premium for an extra 8GB of VRAM and an overclock is definitely better than paying $100 for just 8GB of more VRAM, as with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti.

The Radeon RX 7600 XT release date is Wednesday, January 24, 2024, with cards coming from a number of board partners, including Acer, ASRock, Asus, Gigabyte, PowerColor, Sapphire, and XFX. Look out for a full review on PCGamesN with benchmarks on launch day.

For more information, check out our Radeon RX 7600 XT guide, and make sure you also read the rest of our CES 2024 coverage, including hands-on experiences live from the show in Las Vegas.