AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT allegedly blows Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti away

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT release date is less than a week away, and as always happens when a GPU launch approaches, benchmark leaks are beginning to appear online. The latest such leak shows the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT performance on 3DMark Time Spy. It looks like AMD has positioned the graphics card well in the market, with it allegedly improving on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti by 25%, despite only costing $50 more.

When AMD announced the RX 7700 XT alongside its more powerful sibling, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, last week at Gamescom, it didn’t reveal its hand as far as performance is concerned. But thanks to HXL’s Twitter post, we’ve got an early indication of how it might compare to its rivals and predecessors.

Supposedly, the RX 7700 XT scores 17,000 points on 3DMark Time Spy, a creditable score if correct. To put that into context, last generation’s enthusiast-class RX 6800 XT scored similarly. Price-wise, the $449 RX 7700 XT goes head-to-head against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, and its $399 price tag (for the 8GB VRAM variant).

Performance-wise, it’s no contest. The RTX 4060 Ti scores just 13.6k on 3DMark Time Spy, meaning the RX 7700 XT improves its performance by 25% for just $50 more. In fact, it’s allegedly not far behind the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, despite costing $150 less.

If these figures are correct, we could have an excellent value midrange card on our hands. As always, wait to see our official benchmarking before you draw any definite conclusions, as we should get the chance to put the pixel pusher through its paces ahead of launch. If things go well, we might see a new entrant into our best graphics card list!