AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT release date speculation

When is the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT release date? The arrival of the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT doesn’t seem far away, and will flesh out team red’s current generational of GPUs. While it won’t go toe to toe with the best performing cards in the RDNA 3 roster, it’ll hopefully challenge the midrange market with a solid balance of performance and value for money. With its launch likely close at hand, we’ve collected the latest information and rumors for the upcoming pixel pusher.

Following in the footsteps of higher spec siblings such as the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, the RX 7700 XT is aiming not to be the most powerful card, but instead emerge as its price point’s best graphics card.

The midrange card should help team red challenge the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series, with its direct competition likely be the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will continue to do battle versus the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.

It’s probable that the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT will arrive at the same time, going head-to-head with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, so expect the graphics card space to enjoy several new entrants soon. To make sure you’re equipped for any upcoming AMD announcements, we’ve got all the details on team red’s punchy pixel pusher.

When is the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT release date?

We reckon the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT release date will arrive in September 2023. Its official announcement is rumored to be happening at Gamescom 2023, between August 23-27, a few weeks before the GPU goes on sale, similar to other AMD launches.

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su promised earlier this year that the American company will release new “enthusiast” Radeon GPUs during the third quarter of this year, meaning September is the only month left to fulfil this claim. Scott Herkelman, senior vice president & general manager of Radeon, has since confirmed the company will make its “next major product announcements” at Gamescom.

XT variants tend to arrive alongside their vanilla counterparts, if AMD’s history is anything to go by, so we could see the RX 7700 arrive as well. Don’t forget, AMD hasn’t given concrete details on its upcoming releases, so this speculation is all up in the air for now, and could change in the ensuing weeks.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT price speculation

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT price will likely be in the region of $449-$499, with an official cost expected to land with us soon. This figure is based on previous and current generation pricing trends, as well as competitor MSRPs.

The RX 7700 XT’s predecessor, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, dropped in on the scene with a $479 price, and it’s possible AMD will flog the RX 7800 XT for that too. However, AMD has tended to reduce the MSRPs of its RX 7000 series graphics cards, including the AMD Radeon RX 7600, compared to the last generation.

According to rumors, the AMD Radeon RX 7800 price could be $549 ($30 less than the RX 6800). If that’s mirrored in this instance, the RX 7700 XT could retail for $449.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT specs speculation

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT specs will fall somewhere between the RX 7800 XT and RX 7600. While no official RX 7700 XT specs have been released, we can make some educated guesses about them based on the rest of the RX 7000 generation.

AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT specs leak suggested the RX 7700 XT’s Navi 32 sibling will get a 256-bit memory bus and 16GB GDDR6 VRAM. We also got more possible info thanks to a since-removed PowerColor listing, such as a 2.5GHz boost clock speed and 3,840 stream processors.

That means the RX 7700 XT will likely fall somewhere between that, and the RX 7600’s 2,048 stream processors, 2.75GHz boost clock speed, 128-bit memory bus, and 8GB VRAM.

AMD will probably give us the full specs when the card is announced, possibly at this year’s Gamescom.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT benchmark estimations

We don’t have any official data on the AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT benchmarks, but can make some guesses based on the overall generational jump for RX 7000 series cards. RX 7600 benchmarks suggest it performs around 30% better than its predecessor, and it’s a similar story for the RX 7900 XT. If that holds true here, we can expect the RX 7700 XT to see roughly 30% performance improvement over the RX 6700 XT.

Of course, AMD is also brewing up a revamped version of FidelityFX Super Resolution, and the AMD FSR 3 release date may coincide with Starfield on September 6. Just like Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation, the new Radeon upscaler will use ‘Fluid Motion Frame’ tech to create entirely new frame rates while preserving fidelity.

Our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review outlines just how useful an AI upscaler and frame generation is to a graphics card’s value. Without FSR 3, the RX 7800 XT will probably struggle to keep up with its Lovelace rival, much as its raw rasteriziation performance should be comparable.

If you’re looking to build the best gaming PC with the RX 7700 XT, check out our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review to learn more about the best gaming CPU to pair with it.