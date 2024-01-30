Grab this fantastic AMD GPU for its lowest price yet

There’s nothing like a good bit of healthy competition to shake up PC component prices, and this latest GPU deal enables you to pick up an AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT for just $489.99. This graphics card offer comes in the wake of Nvidia launching its new Super GPUs, with the prices for AMD’s mid-range GPU now dropping well below the $500 mark.

We loved this AMD GPU in our RX 7800 XT review, giving it a score of 8/10, and awarding it a coveted place on our best graphics card guide. We described it as “the optimal choice for those looking to game at 1440p,” and praised its inclusion of 16GB of VRAM when compared to the RTX 4070.

This particular deal comes via NewEgg, which not only knocks $50 off the retailer’s previous price of an ASRock Challenger Radeon RX 7800 XT card, but also gives you an extra $10 off with a voucher in this limited offer. You just need to click the link above, and then enter the code BYADN28222, which will bring down the price to $489.99. If you’re in the UK, rather than the US, you can also pick up an XFX Radeon RX 7800 XT now for £487.

The launch of Nvidia’s new RTX 4070 Super, and the corresponding official price drop of the original RTX 4070, has clearly had an impact on the GPU market, and AMD has responded quickly. Unlike both the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 Super, the RX 7800 XT has 16GB of VRAM, rather than 12GB, which is great for whacking up all those texture settings at higher resolutions.

We love to see competition back in the GPU market, and it’s great to see the prices of GPUs coming down. If you’re looking for a cheaper GPU option, check out our new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT review and, at the higher end of the scale, look out for a review of the Nvidia RTX 4080 Super when it launches tomorrow.