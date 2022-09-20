AMD RDNA 3 release date sees new Radeon GPUs arrive in November

The AMD RDNA 3 release date is now set in proverbial stone, confirming that we’ll see a new generation of Radeon graphics cards from team red launch later this year. However, we still don’t yet know how they’ll fair versus the competition, with AMD promising more details and presumably benchmarks soon.

Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager of AMD Radeon, confirmed the AMD RDNA 3 release date on Twitter earlier today. While they did not share any finer details about a reveal event, we can safely expect a livestream to accompany the launch. So, mark your calendars for November 3rd if you plan on tuning in.

Both the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series and Intel Arc Alchemist GPUs are heavily rumoured to launch this year, meaning AMD RDNA 3 won’t be alone in its bid to take the best graphics card crown. As such, your next gaming PC upgrade could leave you with more options than ever before.

2022 is shaping up to be a red letter year for AMD, with its RDNA 3 GPUs launching shortly after its new Ryzen 7000 series of processors. Should luck favour the company, we could see it holding the best gaming CPU crown too, giving it an unprecedented level of dominance over the industry as a whole.