AMD RDNA 4 may not include high-end Radeon GPUs

The AMD Radeon RX 8000 series may not include any high-end graphics cards if rumors are to be believed, leaving the market wide open for Nvidia GeForce cards.

An image of the internals of an AMD Radeon™ RX GPU.
Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

AMDPC games hardware

Hopes are high for AMD RDNA 4, as most current generation graphics cards from team red offer fantastic performance and value. However, in a strange turn of events, it appears that AMD may be planning to skip manufacturing any high-end Radeon GPUs built on the microarchitecture altogether.

This news comes from hardware leaker Kepler_L2, who claims to have spoken to three sources that suggest AMD RDNA 4 pixel pushers will only target the midrange and budget markets.

A screenshot of a Tweet on an orange background.

They also state that RDNA 4 will be similar to “RDNA 1 or Polaris”, referring to the Radeon RX 5000 and RX 500 series. Neither of these GPU generations incoroporated any high-end SKUs, topping out with the $399 5700 XT and $279 RX 590, respectively.

If true, this would leave the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX without a successor (which would be a terrible shame). More worryingly, however, this would leave the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 and other team green graphics cards unchallenged, effectively creating a monopoly.

While AMD may be retreating from the enthusiast GPU space, it’s living it up in the CPU market with the likes of the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. As such, we fully expect it to continue finding a place on our best gaming CPU list when it launches Zen 5 processors.

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.