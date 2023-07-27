Nvidia RTX 5090 specs leak suggests a welcome GeForce GPU upgrade

The Nvidia RTX 5090 is undoubtedly some ways off, but even now we’re learning more about the GeForce flagship’s potential specifications. In a bid to perhaps avoid the same missteps that have harmed the reception of lower-end RTX 40 series cards, it looks like team green is giving its future GPUs a memory bandwidth upgrade.

Currently, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the most powerful graphics card you can buy today, equipped with 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM and a 384-bit memory bus. This gives the pixel pusher plenty of bandwidth to tackle games at 4K and even beyond, clocking in at over 1,000GB/s. So, as you might expect, its successor will push performance even further.

The Nvidia RTX 5090 will allegedly pack a whopping 512-bit memory bus, providing an unprecedentedly large base for its bandwidth to build from. We’ll need the GPU’s memory clock rate before we can determine an exact figure, but I don’t imagine it’ll be long before kopite7kimi or another reputable hardware leaker shares that information.

Excited as I am at the prospect of ever speedier graphics cards, I hope that these wider memory buses and, equally important, large amounts of VRAM trickle down to lower-end GPUs. There’s already rumors that we may see new versions of some RTX 40 series pixel pushers, and I sincerely hope that a potential RTX 4070 Super gets a memory buff.

Check out my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review to learn more about the problems piddly amounts of VRAM and thin memory buses can create for your PC. However, if you’re more interested in the latest developments on the RTX 5000 series, check out our guide.