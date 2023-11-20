AMD could be cooking up a midrange RDNA 4 GPU monster for 2024

Although the dust has barely settled on the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT’s launch, we’re already being treated to leaks about possible AMD RDNA 4 cards. While details are light and subject to change at this stage, early indications suggest AMD could be cooking up a highly competitive midrange card.

AMD occupies an interesting position within the graphics card market. While Nvidia undoubtedly dominates overall, AMD has carved out its own niche with excellent rasterised performance and competitive prices. But it has struggled to compete with Nvidia at the high end. Will RDNA 4 be any different?

There have been some murmurs that AMD RDNA 4 may not include high-end Radeon GPUs at all. While we don’t know for certain, the latest leak does nothing to dispel this. According to an alleged insider speaking to YouTube leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead (MLID), AMD is planning an RDNA 4 microarchitecture-based graphics card which will beat the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT performance-wise.

Well, considering it’s based on next-gen architecture, isn’t that to be expected? Well, yes, but here’s the kicker: this new GPU will allegedly be targeting the midrange, not high end. MLID speculates this indicates an MSRP of $400-600, although the upper limit of that seems more likely in our view.

Although it’s uncertain whether this rumored card can compete with the also-rumored Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super, getting anywhere near that level of performance for >$600 would be a huge accomplishment for team red.

The leak betrays no information on a possible release date for this card, nor do we have any indication of what it might be called. Although MLID is often accurate with insider knowledge, we’ll have to wait to hear from AMD before we draw any firm conclusions.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, it’s possible the new RDNA 4 GPUs will arrive in 2024. If so, it will be exciting to see how they stack up against the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RTX 4080, as well as the best graphics cards of this generation.