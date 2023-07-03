AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X3D is launching but only at Micro Center

In a bizarre move, AMD have collaborated with the computer and electronics retailer Micro Center to exclusively sell its limited-edition Ryzen 5 5600X3D processor.

Launching on July 7th, AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X3D will only be available through Micro Center stores not just at launch, but for the entire duration of the processor’s availability. If you’re not based in the US and don’t live within travel distance of a Micro Center, you’ll be out of luck to get the limited edition CPU.

“At Micro Center, we are thrilled to partner with AMD and introduce the limited-edition AMD Ryzen 5 5600X3D processor to our valued customers”, as stated on the official community section of Micro Center’s website.

“With this exclusive offering, gamers can push the boundaries of performance and elevate their gaming endeavors to new heights.”

The Ryzen 5 5600X3D six-core 12-thread processor will cost way less than its eight-core predecessor siblings, costing only $229, making it a bargain for those looking to boost the life expectancy of their AM4 compatible motherboards, if you can grab one. The processor also makes use of AMD’s 3D V-Cache, which boosts its L3 cache to 96MB, making it a great budget-friendly gateway to creating a powerful PC gaming setup.

If you’re still sporting an AMD AM4 compatible motherboard and are lucky enough to have a Micro Center store nearby, you can pick up AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X3D for only $299 when it launches on July 7th.

If there’s no Micro Center near you, but you’re still in desperate need of upgrading your processor, you can check out our list of the best gaming CPUs to see what best suits your current PC setup.