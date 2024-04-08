The price of AMD’s Ryzen 5 7600X just plummeted by 40%

Now is a great time to build a budget gaming rig based on AMD’s latest Zen 4 hardware, as the price of the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X has just dropped to its lowest ever level of just $179. This six-core gaming CPU started out costing $299 when it launched just over a year ago, meaning this current CPU deal saves you a massive 40% off the original price.

In our Ryzen 5 7600X review, we praised this AMD CPU’s “great performance and cutting edge features,” but it was too expensive at $299, especially with the added cost of having to buy DDR5 memory. However, now that the price of DDR5 RAM has dropped dramatically, this chip is now one of the best gaming CPU options, especially when you can scoop it up for just $179.

With six mighty AMD Zen 4 cores at its disposal, and a 5.3GHz boost clock, the Ryzen 5 7600X is a formidable gaming chip. It might not have the huge multi-threaded power of AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X, or the extra E-Cores found in the Intel Core i5 14600K, but those six powerful Zen 4 cores are all you need for gaming, and they’re really fast too.

We’ve seen the price of this CPU occasionally dip to as low as $199, but we’ve never seen it going for this price before. If you want to build a gaming PC with this gaming CPU, bear in mind that you’ll also need some DDR5 memory, and a supporting Socket AM5 motherboard.

Thankfully, these components no longer cost a huge amount of money either. A cheap motherboard based on the B650 chipset will be fine for this CPU, and you can find 32GB of DDR5 memory for under $100 now as well. If you have a bit more money to spend, the Asus TUF Gaming X670E Plus is also a great AMD Socket AM5 motherboard option.

If you’ve never put together a gaming rig before, make sure you also check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through every step of the process from start to finish.