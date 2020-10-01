AMD Ryzen 9 5900X leak could reveal how much faster it is than the 3900X

With AMD’s Zen 3 CPU launch just one week away, it’s no surprise to see leaks and benchmarks rear their heads in the run-up. The latest whispers through the grapevine potentially show the upcoming Ryzen 9 5900X and just how much of an improvement it could be over its predecessors.

The latest leak cropped up on Twitter via user @9550pro, showing a CPU-Z screenshot of a 12-core, 24-thread chip codenamed ‘100-000000061-08’, heavily implying that this is the first benchmark to appear for the impending Ryzen 9 5900X.

Comparing its multi-thread score of 9,481 with previous releases shows that the 5900X could very well improve upon the Ryzen 7 3700X by a staggering 75%, while it is reportedly 15% faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X – a chip known for its leading multi-thread performance. The unreleased CPU fared even better in single-thread gains, scoring 652.8 points, which improves upon the Ryzen 7 3700X by around 27% and the Ryzen 9 3900X by up to 25%, making it a healthy generational leap if true.

Much like the previous benchmark that showcased the Ryzen 7 5800X overwhelmingly beating Intel’s i9-10900K in Ashes of the Singularity, leaks like this are not much to go on. They carry very little real-world performance unless you’re knee-deep in cryptocurrency, meaning we still have no idea just how well either processor will compare to the current generation or its rival in blue.

We also don’t know for sure whether ‘100-000000061-08’ is the Ryzen 9 5900X, but we won’t have long to wait until we get some answers to our many, many questions. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see if Zen 3 really is as big of a generational leap as AMD intends.