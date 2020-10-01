AMD Ryzen 9 5900X leak could reveal how much faster it is than the 3900X

With AMD’s Zen 3 CPU launch just one week away, it’s no surprise to see leaks and benchmarks rear their heads in the run-up. The latest whispers through the grapevine potentially show the upcoming Ryzen 9 5900X and just how much of an improvement it could be over its predecessors.
The latest leak cropped up on Twitter via user @9550pro, showing a CPU-Z screenshot of a 12-core, 24-thread chip codenamed ‘100-000000061-08’, heavily implying that this is the first benchmark to appear for the impending Ryzen 9 5900X.
Comparing its multi-thread score of 9,481 with previous releases shows that the 5900X could very well improve upon the Ryzen 7 3700X by a staggering 75%, while it is reportedly 15% faster than the Ryzen 9 3900X – a chip known for its leading multi-thread performance. The unreleased CPU fared even better in single-thread gains, scoring 652.8 points, which improves upon the Ryzen 7 3700X by around 27% and the Ryzen 9 3900X by up to 25%, making it a healthy generational leap if true.
Much like the previous benchmark that showcased the Ryzen 7 5800X overwhelmingly beating Intel’s i9-10900K in Ashes of the Singularity, leaks like this are not much to go on. They carry very little real-world performance unless you’re knee-deep in cryptocurrency, meaning we still have no idea just how well either processor will compare to the current generation or its rival in blue.
100-000000061-08 pic.twitter.com/DwPS6W88co
— HXL (@9550pro) October 1, 2020
We also don’t know for sure whether ‘100-000000061-08’ is the Ryzen 9 5900X, but we won’t have long to wait until we get some answers to our many, many questions. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see if Zen 3 really is as big of a generational leap as AMD intends.