AMD will showcase its Zen 3 CPUs and Big Navi GPUs next month

AMD has finally revealed its two biggest launch dates of the year, with the long wait for Ryzen 4000 CPUs and Big Navi GPUs almost at an end. AMD will kick things off with its Zen 3 presentation on October 8 at 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST and follow up with its Radeon graphics card keynote on October 28 at 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT / 18:00 CET (yes, the clocks go back an hour in Europe).

Aside from rumours that Ryzen’s next generation of processors might introduce AMD’s first 10-core CPU to combat Intel’s Comet Lake flagship, speculation on Zen 3 has been light. The only official information ahead of release comes from a June investor meeting stating that AMD will keep using the 7nm process, but this will likely be enhanced to squeeze another leap in performance.

AMD’s RDNA 2 will also run on the latest 7nm node from TSMC, with a reported 50% gain over the previous generation. If true to real-world performance, this could spell good news for PC and next-generation consoles alike.

RDNA 2’s architecture is already set to appear in both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at the end of the year, but Radeon will have a much harder time gaining a foothold in the PC market following the Nvidia’s RTX 30 series launch ushering in some of the most competitive prices we’ve seen yet.

Leaker Coreteks has suggested that AMD partners are expecting a price cut to the intended MSRP of RDNA 2 in response to Ampere’s announcement, but this could be a point of contention for the red team given how expensive 7nm chiplets are to produce over 12nm chips.

Sadly, there will be no physical event to celebrate the launch of the long-awaited hardware given the way of the world, but we can all hope for strong competition in both the CPU and GPU spaces.