AMD Ryzen 7000 livestream reveal scheduled for end of August

AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su will officially unveil the AMD Ryzen 7000 series of processors later this month, giving us our first look at retail units of Zen 4 CPUs

Hand holding AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU

Mark your calendars, as the AMD Ryzen 7000 livestream reveal is scheduled for the end of August. Team red is promising to share more details on its Zen 4 architecture during the presentation, and will hopefully feel generous enough to provide an official release date.

The AMD Ryzen 7000 livestream reveal, entitled ‘together we advance_PCs’, will take place on August 29 at 7PM ET (August 30 at 12:00AM BST). You’ll be able to tune in live via the AMD YouTube channel, or catch a replay on the company’s website a few hours later.

CEO Dr. Lisa Su and CTO Mark Papermaster will both be in attendance, alongside other AMD executives. We can expect the company to unveil final specs for its best gaming CPU series to date, including core and thread counts, clock speeds, cache amounts, and TDPs.

Naturally, the company will want to flex how much more powerful its AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs are compared to previous generations and 12th Gen Intel Core processors. That said, Raptor Lake chips could prove to be more performant when they are hopefully revealed during Intel Innovation later this year.

