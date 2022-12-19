AMD Ryzen 7000 price may soon fall, new CPUs to include coolers

If you’ve been waiting for the price of the AMD Ryzen 7000 series to come down, you might want to start gearing up for a processor purchase in the near future. It appears that team red is planning to launch new Zen 4 CPUs next year, each with a lower MSRP. The upcoming chips even come with a cooler, further improving their value.

Cost has been an Achilles heel of sorts for the AMD Ryzen 7000 series in the race for the title of best gaming CPU against its competition. The processors themselves aren’t necessarily the problem, but when combined with the price of AM5 motherboards, DDR5 RAM, and a compatible cooler, investing in Zen 4 becomes an expensive endeavour.

Thankfully, the arrival of the non-X Ryzen 5 7600, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 9 7900 should make building a Zen 4 gaming PC a more affordable option. According to Videocardz, team these new CPUs will start from $229, with the only major differences in specs being their base clocks and TDP, the latter of which is reduced to 65W.

The AMD Wraith Stealth and Prism coolers will also make a return, having previously been bundled with Ryzen 5000 series processors. Crucially, these CPUs will enter a market in which the price of AM5 motherboards has somewhat cooled, with budget-leaning B650 options now more widely available than they were when Ryzen 7000 first launched.

However, these new Zen 4 chips won’t be the only processors entering the market at some point next year. Rumours suggest that new 13th Gen Intel CPUs are due to launch in the near future, but we’ll need to wait and see which team offers the best bang for your buck.