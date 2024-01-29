New AMD Ryzen 8000G CPU benchmarks show big performance gains

With the AMD Ryzen 8000G series release date now imminent, alleged benchmarks demonstrating the performance of the APUs are continuing to leak. In good news for would-be buyers of the chips, though, new data continues to point at these processors providing substantial single and multi-thread improvements compared to their 5000-series predecessors.

These new AMD Ryzen 8000G chips look to be the best gaming CPU options for those looking to build a system without a dedicated graphics card, given the strength of their RDNA 3 iGPUs. However, their computing qualities remain just as important, and it is in this regard that most of these processors look to shine.

PassMark results for the flagship AMD Ryzen 7 8700G, as well as both the Ryzen 5 8600G and 8500G, were recently spotted by ever eagle-eyed X user momomo_us. These benchmarks provide an estimation of both the single-thread and multi-thread performance we can expect from each processor, with scores for each.

Looking at the multi-threaded results, the Ryzen 7 8700G naturally tops the charts with a score of 32,117, respectively followed by the Ryzen 5 8600G (25,957) and the Ryzen 5 8500G (21,796).

This illustrates a 47% difference in performance between the top and bottom SKU, which isn’t too surprising given the differences in core counts and types between them. Using results for the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 5 5600G as a base, this represents a whopping 30% uplift, similar to the gains we saw in recent Geekbench benchmarks.

There’s less to discuss when it comes to single-thread measurements, with just 45 points separating the APUs at most. Nonetheless, the Ryzen 7 8700G and Ryzen 5 8600G do at least provide a 20-22% improvement versus their predecessors.

It’s worth bearing in mind that these are synthetic benchmarks, though, and we’ll need to wait for reviews before we see how these gains translate into real-world performance, in gaming or otherwise. That said, AMD does claim the Ryzen 7 8700G delivers impressive performance in Cyberpunk 2077, so we may have an exciting launch on the way.

Just bear in mind that running the lower-end options of these APUs, such as the Ryzen 5 8500G, in place of a CPU like the Ryzen 5 7600X will have drawbacks, namely a reduction in SSD and discrete graphics card performance.

Check out our AMD Ryzen 9000 release date guide for the latest rumblings and rumors on the company’s potential CPU plans.