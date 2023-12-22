New AMD Ryzen 8000G price leak points to surprisingly expensive APUs

The AMD Ryzen 8000G series is expected to launch sometime next year, and we now have some idea of how much the APUs will cost. Sadly, we may need to pay a little bit more for these chips compared to their closest 7000 series relatives.

For those out of the loop, these AMD Ryzen 8000G APUs aren’t intended as a replacement for the company’s existing best gaming CPU lineup. Instead, they serve as successors to the previous 5000G chips that, strangely, didn’t get the sequel treatment with the first run of AM5 processors, namely the Ryzen 7000 series.

Historically, ‘G’ processors have commanded a somewhat higher price tag than their siblings and this appears to be the case with the 8000G series. Unfortunately, according to alleged price ranges acquired by momomo_us, the extra cost for greater iGPU performance may be much higher this time around.

The Ryzen 5 8600G, for example, is apparently set to cost $240-310, making it $10-$80 more expensive than its closest relative, the Ryzen 5 7600. Other processors, like the Ryzen 7 8700G, are rumored to set you back $340-$440, a whopping $11-111 more than the Ryzen 7 7700.

For context, the Ryzen 7 5700G cost $359, putting it $70 above the $299 Ryzen 7 5700X. All this in mind, it’s worth noting that retailers may adjust their prices to be more accurate as we approach the launch of the APUs. So, fingers crossed for a similar premium to last generation.

We should learn more about the Ryzen 8000G series next year, possibly during CES 2024. Until then, given our Ryzen 7 7800X3D review a read, to see how team red’s best silicon performs in games.