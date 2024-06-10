We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Stop what you’re doing, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D just dropped to $329

This 12-core gaming CPU has AMD's frame rate-boosting 3D V-cache and a 5.6GHz boost clock, plus it's currently cheaper than the 7800X3D.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D gaming CPU deal
Ben Hardwidge's Avatar

Published:

AMD PC games hardware 

Now this is a bargain and a half, and you don’t want to miss it if you’re thinking of buying yourself a shiny new gaming CPU. This Amazon CPU deal enables you to buy an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D for just £329 right now, saving you a huge $120 on the usual AMD MSRP.

This 12-core AMD CPU is kitted out with 3D V-cache, a huge 64MB stack of it in fact, which provides a substantial boost to gaming frame rates in our own tests. At its current price, this 12-core CPU is also even cheaper than the eight-core Ryzen 7 7800X3D, which is our guide’s current overall best gaming CPU.

The 7900X3D not only has four more cores than this chip, but also a much higher boost clock of up to 5.6GHz, compared with just 5GHz on the 7800X3D. The super-low price of just $329 represents a huge saving on this 12-core gaming CPU, which originally launched at an MSRP of $599, and is currently available for $449 direct from AMD. We’ve seen it drop to $390 before, but $329 is an incredible price for this high-end chip.

There is a catch here, though, which is that the 7900X3D’s big stack of 3D V-cache is only found on one of the chiplets under this CPU’s big metal heatspreader. That’s not a problem on the cheaper 7800X3D, as it only has one core chiplet die containing all eight cores, meaning all eight of those cores can access the extra cache.

However, the 7900X3D has two core chiplet dies, each with six cores, and only one of them has the 3D V-cache. As a result, in some cases, the 7800X3D can be quicker than the 7900X3D in games, as more of its cores can access all that extra cache.

Even so, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D’s 12 cores and higher clock speeds make it a better all-rounder than the 7800X3D, and six of its cores still have access to that huge block of extra cache to accelerate gaming performance. If you want a CPU that does it all for the cheapest price possible, this is the processor to buy right now.

In order to run the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, you’ll need a Socket AM5 motherboard, and you may also need to flash the BIOS in order for it to recognize this CPU. You’ll also need some DDR5 RAM, as AMD’s Socket AM5 platform doesn’t support DDR4. If you’ve never installed a CPU before, check out our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we run you through the process.

A tech journalist since 1999, and a PC hardware enthusiast since 1989, Ben has seen it all, from the horrors of CGA graphics to the amazing ray-tracing GPUs of today. Ben is mainly interested in the latest CPU and graphics tech, and currently spends most of his evenings playing Baldur's Gate 3.