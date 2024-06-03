AMD’s Zen 5 gaming CPUs are here with a confusing new naming scheme

AMD has just unveiled its latest lineup of CPUs and has surprised everyone with a completely new naming scheme for some of the chips too. Using the much-anticipated new Zen 5 architecture, AMD has unveiled the new AMD Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs for desktop and AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series CPUs for laptops.

We’ve long been anticipating that these new AMD Zen 5 desktop chips will be likely contenders for a top spot on our best gaming CPU guide but it’s of course no guarantee until we test them. However, with a 16% improvement in instructions per clock (IPC), AMD has delivered a decent jump up in raw speed, which should translate to faster gaming performance.

AMD Ryzen AI 300

The confusing bit here, then, is that AMD has introduced a new naming scheme for its mobile chips, switching to a new AMD Ryzen AI 300 naming scheme that copies the changed-up naming system used in Intel’s Core Ultra 100 and 200 CPUs.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequcncy Total Cache Graphics model cTDP NPU AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12 / 24 5.1GHz / 2.0GHz 36MB AMD Radeon 890M Graphics 15-54W Yes (50 TOPs) AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 10 / 20 5.0GHz / 2.0GHz 34MB AMD Radeon 880M Graphics 15-54W Yes (50 TOPs)

As you might have guessed, the AI part of the name refers to the introduction of an AI coprocessor called a neural processing unit or NPU. This is powered by the company’s new XDNA 2 architecture and offers 50TOPs (trillions of operations per second) of processing power, which is double that of the company’s Ryzen 8040 series.

You also get AMD Radeon 890M graphics, which AMD bills as having “console class” gaming on the go performance.

There are currently just two new AI 300 chips, the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, which will be used for top-tier gaming and workstation laptops. These feature 12 and 10 cores (24 and 20 threads), respectively, and clock at up to 5.1GHz or 5GHz.

AMD Ryzen 9000

Onto the juicier stuff when it comes to desktop gaming PCs and AMD has unveiled a comprehensive lineup of new Ryzen 9000 chips, ranging from the 16 core / 32 thread AMD Ryzen 9 9950X to the 6 core / 12 thread AMD Ryzen 5 9600X.

These are also powered by the new Zen 5 architecture when it comes to the main CPU cores. However, there’s not so much of the other new stuff going on with these chips. There’s no NPUs or “console class” graphics here. Instead, it’s just a straight CPU speed upgrade.

Model Cores / Threads Boost / Base Frequency Total Cache PCIe TDP AMD Ryzen 9 9950X 16 / 32 5.7GHz / 4.3GHz 80MB Gen 5 170W AMD Ryzen 9 9900X 12 / 24 5.6GHz / 4.4GHz 76MB Gen 5 120W AMD Ryzen 7 9700X 8 / 16 5.5GHz / 3.8GHz 40MB Gen 5 65W AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 6 / 12 5.4GHz / 3.9GHz 38MB Gen 5 65W

The new chips will slot into existing AM5 motherboards, making for an easy upgrade, but will also be launching alongside new AMD X870E and X870 motherboards with support for technology such as WiFi 7, USB4, and PCIe 5. AMD has also committed to saying that the AM5 socket will be supported until at least 2027.

Back to the new CPUs, and AMD isn’t revealing too many details as to what makes the new Zen 5 core tick but it points to a 2x increase in instruction bandwidth, data bandwidth and AI performance. The chips we believe are to be made on TSMC’s latest 4nm process but this wasn’t confirmed by AMD yet.

The AMD Ryzen 9000 release date is July 2024 so you only have a few weeks to wait before you can buy these new chips. For more from the COmputex 2024 trade show where AMD made this announcement – including the new Asus ROG Ally X – check out our Computex news story hub.