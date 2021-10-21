Upcoming AMD Zen 3+ APU could come out swinging against Intel’s Xe iGPU

Word of AMD’s Zen 4 has dominated the rumour mill lately, with leaks suggesting plans for a 16-core gaming laptop CPU. However, AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series isn’t the only processor in the pipeline, as the red team is also working on a new Zen 3+ lineup. Thanks to a new userbenchmark listingfor an unreleased Corsair Xenomorph AIO gaming PC, we now know that AMD could be cooking up a Zen 3+ APU with DDR5 support and Navi 2 graphics that could go up against Intel’s Iris Xe DG1 iGPU.

Spotted by Benchleaks, the Ryzen 6000 APU features 8 cores with 16 threads and boost clock speeds up to 3.9GHz. The Corsair PC itself pairs the processor with 16GB of SODIMM DDR5 memory at 4800Mbps, meaning the build probably uses a mobile Rembrandt-H or Rembrandt-U APU.

The gaming CPU also comes with an integrated RDNA 2 GPU, but its exact configuration and spec has yet to be confirmed. That said, the userbenchmark tests show that the AMD iGPU surpassed Intel’s Iris Xe DG1 and Nvidia’s GeForce MX350 in the lighting, reflection, and gravity tests, but team blue’s graphics offering managed to come out on top in MRender tests by a significant margin.

It’s worth noting that the leaked Zen 3+ listing doesn’t come with an official product name, so we only have its official OPN label to go by for now. It’s also likely that the current version of the chip is an early engineering sample, as its single-core score of 111 and 1308 points in the multi-core falls slightly short of the Ryzen 9 5900H. While these leaked scores provide somewhat of an idea of the upcoming APU’s performance, you should probably take them with a healthy grain of salt for now.