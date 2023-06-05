Amnesia The Bunker dynamite location

Where is the dynamite in Amnesia The Bunker? If you want to get the code to the Arsenal and grab the dynamite inside the bunker, you’ll need to follow some specific steps. We break down what you need to know to do both in one quick go.

The dynamite is just one of many hidden items in Amnesia The Bunker, but thanks to our hands-on experience with the game, we can help you find all of them. We even managed to get our eyes on them early in our preview.

How to get the Arsenal code in Amnesia the Bunker

Before you can get the dynamite in Amnesia The Bunker, you need the Arsenal code. Head toward the prison entrance and then move to the Soldier’s Quarters by going down the stairs to your left. Walk the linear path and enter the area. Take a right at the metal door and the another right into the room with all the beds.

There’s a key you need on one of the beds. You can find which bed it’s in either by looking at each bed (the key might be under a helmet) or taking a nearby brick from the bottom of a cabinet in this area and throwing it at the door to security. This is right by the entrance to the area in which you found it. On the opposite side of the hallway, you’ll find another unlocked wooden door leading to an area with more beds.

Once inside, a wooden door in here leads to another section. Follow it until you come to another locked door with some rats on the right. Throw a grenade or use the aforementioned brick and get inside. Head deeper and you’ll see a door locked with a padlock. Shoot it off, turn the power on inside, and then save your game and hide under the table.

The stalker will come for you. Wait until he leaves and return to the locked metal door leading to the communications room, in the hallway leading to the security room. Go upstairs, turn the power on, and then get the code to the Arsenal.

Where is the dynamite in Amnesia the Bunker?

Go to the arsenal and input the code in the door. Head in and move the crate and barrel out of your way to make it further. Go through the gate and move the crate under the shelves before crawling under them. You’ll see a gas barrel, an explosive barrel, and some rats. Do whatever you’d like to make them move and then keep going.

Run through this area and immediately take a left and duck under the table. You can go left or right, so head right towards the two barrels and red light on the right. Move the barrels and then go to your left.

You’ll come to an area blocked by three boards. Remove them and you’ll see a table with a barrel on it. Move it in front of some shelves and jump on top of it. Go through here and you’ll find the dynamite storage. Grab the dynamite, save your game, and then head back the way you came while watching out for the stalker.

That’s all you need to to get the dynamite in Amnesia The Bunker, which gives you half of the two items required to escape. If you’re in need of a breather after all of the suspense, why not check out what we thought of the game during our hands-on time with the demo at GDC earlier this year?