Looks like Among Us is getting a League of Legends Arcane crossover

Riot Games is teasing a crossover between League of Legends and Among Us. The developer’s new RiotX Arcane Progress Days trailer features a shot of some Among Us crewmates tootling around in LoL-inspired duds. One crewmate we see is dressed as an enforcer from the Arcane show’s Piltover city, while the other looks like League of League’s inventor Heimerdinger.

If you’ve been out of the loop, Riot has been celebrating the launch of the Arcane Netflix show with various crossovers with games like Fortnite and PUBG alongside in-game events for League of Legends. Progress Days is the next one, and it’s themed around an in-show holiday that sees the people of Piltover celebrate all things tech.

While details about a League of Legends and Among Us crossover are thin on the ground, we don’t think you’ll be left waiting for too long to find out more. Innersloth revealed on Twitter that we’re getting a five-minute Among Us livestream tomorrow (November 9) to see what’s coming in Among Us’ next major update. The developer has only confirmed roles for the show, though there are plenty of other goodies on the way.

Here’s the trailer:

If you’re thinking of giving the show a watch, you can catch our League of Legends Arcane review roundup here.