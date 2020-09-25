Among Us Guide: tips to winning as Crewmates

Is there anyone not playing Among Us right now? The Among Us player count peaked at almost 400,000 concurrent players in the past 30 days on Steam. In April this year, the monthly peak did not even reach 1.000. With so many new players, there is a serious need of guidance. Don’t worry; we’re here to help you win the Crewmate with our first Among Us guide on being the best darn detective you can (and probably losing some friends in the process).

Among Us is a multiplayer game played by groups of 4 to 10 people. Most of the players are Crewmates, but 1 to 3 of them (depending on the game settings and player count) are Imposters. The Crewmates have to figure out who the Imposters are and vote them out, while the Imposters try to sabotage and kill as many Crewmates as possible – until the numbers are so low the Imposters can’t be voted out.

In theory, your job as a Crewmate is simple: try to avoid getting killed, fill up the task bar and find out who is murdering your team. As it turns out in practice, however, it’s not that easy. Good Crewmates have to be perceptive, mistrustful, communicative and knowledgeable about the game. The following Crewmate tips will show you how to do that. Oh, and if you’re having fun with the game then why not check out some of the many other games like Among Us so you can stress-test those friendships all over again.

The best way to hinder an Imposter, is by staying together. If you are accompanied by other Crewmates, the Imposters can’t assassinate you… unless of course you’re unlucky enough to be hanging out with two imposters. The size of the groups depends on the number of Imposters. If there are two imposters, you need a group of five to be safe. Remember: Imposters can multi-kill if they work together. Furthermore, be prepared for sabotaging events aimed at breaking up the groups.

Whenever you see a player in a task spot, do not assume they are safe and friendly. If they are truly completing the task, the task bar should fill up. Also, they need time to complete a task, especially if it’s a long one. See someone ‘start’ the Reactor in just a second? Imposter!

Emergency Meetings are primarily used to find out who the killer is. But why not use them to strategize with your team as well? You can use the opportunity to suggest staying in a group, or to ask people to watch you doing a visual task. Too often an emergency meeting becomes a screaming match of accusations as Crewmate and Imposter alike plead their innocence.

If you get a common task such as ‘Insert Keys’ on Polus or ‘Swipe Card’ on Polus and Skeld, everyone else has it too. That also means that if you don’t have a common task, nobody else has it. In other words, it is useful to know where the locations of common tasks are. Do you see someone ‘completing’ a common task that you don’t have? Another Imposter!

Don’t waste your visual tasks

Only Crewmates can do tasks, which is why visual tasks are very valuable. If you see someone complete a visual task such as the scan in the MedBay or Laboratory, you can be 100% certain that they are in the clear. In other words, if you do visual tasks without other players present, you’re basically diminishing your chances of winning. Some players even call the presence of visual tasks ‘overpowered’, so don’t throw them away. If you save them, you can even use them to prove your innocence after an emergency meeting.

Always try to fix sabotage

Do not wait for others to fix a sabotage. If all Crewmates have the same mindset, you are sure to lose the game. Of course, the risk of nobody fixing the sabotage becomes greater as the player count dwindles. If you really want to skip, do it early in the game. And remember; sabotage can be used to set up traps, so keep trying to move in groups.

When in doubt, skip the vote

Too many Crewmates vote for whatever colour is mentioned first. If there is some serious evidence against that person, go ahead and vote him off. But if it is based on speculation, don’t take the risk. This is especially true in the beginning of the game, as evidence is often scarce and there is still plenty of time to catch the Imposter. Do pay attention to whoever seems to be casting their suspicions so early though, they may want to sow the seeds of mistrust.

Don’t spam

You shouldn’t be afraid to speak, but there is no need to ask the same question over and over again. Sometimes, Among Us chats look (or sound) like this:

“Who?”

“Where?”

“Where was the body?”

“Red sus”

“Where?”

“Who should I vote for?”

You can’t control your teammates, but at least you can refrain from joining in. Try to break the cycle by stating some useful observations and if you get crowded out.

Is the kill fresh?

Did you know that if you find a dead body standing up then that means the kill is fresh? If you just passed someone before finding the body then they will need a very good excuse to survive the vote.

Don’t forget about the vents!

All too often, Crewmembers seem to forget that Imposters can use vents. Beware of phrases like “Blue didn’t do it, because I saw him in that room”. If you are really serious about winning the game, you should learn how the vents are connected. You will gain the power to destroy many alibis.

CHECK ROOMS

While running towards your task, check the rooms you pass for dead bodies. If all Crewmates are completely focused on doing tasks, it might take a while before a body is discovered. Not only do you give the Imposter plenty of time to kill again, but all evidence will have vanished.

Check the Door Log

This feature on the Mira HQ map keeps a record of every player that has passed a sensor. There are three sensors placed on the map. This log can help you find out who was where at the time of a murder, and who has been lying. Note that the Door Log only shows the 20 most recent events. This can be handy for catching out venting Imposters as they might trigger two sensors at opposite ends of the map.

Use the cameras

Much like the Door Log, the cameras on Skeld and Polus give you information on everyone’s whereabouts. You can even catch a killer red-handed. More experienced Imposters will notice the blinking light on the cameras when you are watching them. However, you can use that too. Walk away from the camera, then go back. With any luck, the Imposter thought you had left and is now revealing themselves to be a killer.

Live by these rules and you will be the greatest detective in the game! Want a little bonus tip? Do not say “light green” and “light blue”; it’s “lime” and “cyan” for insiders. Better still, with Among Us 2 now cancelled, there’s no need to relearn the game for the sequel. Many of these skills will also translate to games like Among Us, so we really have provided an exceptional service here.