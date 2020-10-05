Among Us dev attacking game’s hacking woes “from multiple angles”

Not for the first time this year, an unexpected indie hit has become overrun with cheaters. Fall Guys had its fair share of cheaters following mainstream success, and now the developer of Among Us is dealing with a similar problem.

A swift look at the social deduction game’s Reddit page reveals swathes of complaints from players that they’re running into cheaters. Sometimes it’s people using more lowkey methods such as using Discord to tell their friends who killed them. More often than not, though, it’s because someone is using a mod menu. They’re woefully easy to come across, too. Several I found come for free and offer things such as the ability to kill without a cool down, super speed, and the ability to kill the imposter or guarantee you can play as one. Yikes.

If you need any reassurance, though, InnerSloth is looking into it. As Kotaku reports, the team is putting multiple features in place so they can attack the problem “from multiple angles so it can get better in many ways hopefully all at once”.

“We’re rushing to get an account system in place so we can have better moderation and reporting systems built around that,” programmer and business lead Forest Willard says. “Also getting help with making the servers better at detecting and blocking hacks.

“And investigating client-side hack prevention as well. I’m sort of scrambling to get all the right people in place, but I’m attacking it from multiple angles so it can get better in many ways hopefully all at once.”

There’s no word on when those changes will come, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled. In the meantime, though, you can read our Among Us guide for tips on how to play the game properly. If you’re looking for something more specific, our Among Us imposter guide will teach you how to off your mates without resorting to cheats.