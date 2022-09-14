Among Us Hololive vtuber silhouettes teased by Innersloth

Another Among Us collaboration has been teased by developer Innersloth, and while unconfirmed it looks like a collection of Hololive vtubers will be turned into the iconic beans through in-game skins and brought into the multiplayer game at some point in the near future.

The Among Us Hololive crossover was teased yesterday, September 13, and it showcases ten different silhouetted character skins that the community immediately identified as a collection of Hololive vtubers.

While we can only guess as to which silhouette represents which vtuber, here are some that we think are fairly obvious in the image below. It should be noted that some of these are more obvious than others.

Some of the Hololive vtubers seemingly coming to Among us:

Gawr Gura – bottom left

Watson Amelia – middle left

Shirakami Fubuki – top right

Usada Pekora – second from bottom right

Inugami Korone – second from top right

Moona Hoshinova – top left

Ookami Mio – second from top left

Even with these guesses, some of which are more obvious than others, the community has resorted to playing a vtuber version of Who’s That Pokémon, with lots of fans weighing in who they think is behind each silhouette.

Innersloth didn’t provide a release or reveal date for the Hololive crossover either, but each vtuber bean skin and their release date will likely be revealed fairly soon.

The original twitter post is also filled with player reactions to the collaboration, and has even more guesses as to who’s who behind each silhouette.

Innersloth is no stranger to these crossovers, as an Among Us Halo collaboration has already happened,

If you’re just getting into Among Us, or fancy some help with specific parts of the game, we have a list of the best imposter games like Among Us, a look at Among Us map layouts and vents, and the best Among us mods as well.