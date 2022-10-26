Among Us meme art tutorials are actually pretty useful

A recent trend of Among Us meme art tutorials have stemmed from the social deduction multiplayer game, and even developer InnerSloth has got in on the fun

Among Us

Over the last week or so you may have missed Among Us memes of art tutorials making the rounds, where people have been drawing the famous Among Us crewmates and using that baseline to create any number of detailed images. While the multiplayer game is famous for its memes, this has taken a new turn recently with the Among Us meme art tutorials.

If you missed it, here’s how it goes. Step 1: Draw Among Us character. Step 2: Turn it into something else entirely. Step 3: Profit. While this seems like a bit of a joke (and it is), it’s oddly intriguing to find out how the Among Us crewmate shape can actually be transplanted into so many designs and drawings, and offer some sort of assistance in your art projects.

According to Know Your Meme, this all started in September when someone on Twitter tried out the technique of drawing an eye’s iris as an Among Us crewmate, and to our surprise (and everyone else’s I assume) it looked both accurate and good.

The next thing you know though, the Among Us meme art tutorials took a turn towards other body parts, with my absolute favourite being a very detailed drawing of water that stems from just drawing some basic crewmate outlines on a blue background.

If you want to get in on the action yourself, here’s how it’s done: draw some basic Among US crewmates on a blue background, roughly fill the outlines, transform and duplicate the white layer onto a darker one underneath, adjust the shadow opacity of the darker outlines, and you’re done. You can check out the full images and guide on Reddit as well.

In fact, developer InnerSloth’s official Among Us Twitter account recently acknowledged the trend, with a tweet showing cells being made out of the Among us crewmate, which you can see below.

If you’re just getting back into Among Us, or started for the first time, we’ve got some helpful guides and ways to spice up your time with the social deduction game. An Among Us maps guide should help you with layouts and vents, while our list of the best Among Us mods should help keep the game fresh.

