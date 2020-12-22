Someone has got Among Us working on a Nintendo Wii

Since coming out in June 2018, Among Us has been made available on PC, mobile, and more recently the Nintendo Switch. That’s all well and good, but what about the console of yesteryear, the Nintendo Wii?

One fan, in particular, decided to take matters into their own hands by doing the work themselves. The Among Us fan posted their results to Reddit (below) and explained they got the social deduction game working on their Nintendo Wii thanks to their PC. Basically, they connected both of them to their router with two ethernet adapters. After that, they used WiiVNC and TightVNC Server to stream Among Us to the Wii from the PC.

But at what cost does this all come? The Reddit user admits it’s not exactly practical, and more of proof of concept. As you can see down below, Among Us is lookin’ pretty slow and choppy. But, hey! You can play Among Us with a Wii remote. Also, I somehow don’t think the people who got Doom and Skyrim running on a pregnancy test or a keyboard were thinking about optimal performance, you know?

You can check it out for yourself down below:

