Among Us devs answer “why is everything taking so long?”

Among Us isn’t quite as ubiquitous as it was even just a few months ago, but the party game is still trucking along with Steam’s most venerable titles. The devs haven’t had a whole lot to say since the initial reveal of the new map and the Switch port, but now they’ve posted a new dev blog breaking down, among other things, “what’s taking so long?”

“Among Us gained incredible traction pretty late into 2020 that we weren’t expecting, and that meant A LOT of change for us,” developer Innersloth says. “Not to dive into too much organizational stuff, but not only did we need to switch back to working on Among Us after thinking it was done, but we also needed to set ourselves up more sustainably to work on the game.”

The studio spent two months on its restructuring process in order to manage its new success, and while that “meant time away from the game, it’ll make it easier for current and future us to develop the game better.” In the near term, that means the devs are working on a roadmap to explain the timetable for new content on the way in 2021.

The account system is still on the way, though it’s going to roll out slowly, starting with more moderation features. Things like a friend system and stat trackers are still on the way, too.

And, of course, the new map is still set to hit in “early 2021”.

