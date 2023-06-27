The greatest multiplayer game ever is getting its own TV show

Among Us has stood the test of time as one of the most popular multiplayer games ever, and it’s not hard to understand why. Between its charming little bean-shaped characters to its thrilling whodunnit gameplay, Among Us is as silly as it can be scary. With all the recent news about successful TV shows inspired by video games, it comes as no surprise then that a title as big as Among Us is now getting its very own animated series.

CBS Studios is heading the development of the Among Us animated TV show, according to Variety’s report. CBS Eye Animation Productions has partnered with Innersloth, the independent developers behind Among Us, to create the upcoming series. Owen Dennis will be serving as both the creator and executive producer for the animation. Dennis is known for his work on Cartoon Network’s Infinity Train series, as well as the Regular Show.

Titmouse, the animation studio behind hit shows like Big Mouth, will work on Among Us, along with Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth. As of now, there is no network or streaming service specifically attached to the series but the conversations are “ongoing.” According to the exclusive report, Among Us will feature a premise similar to that of its game.

“Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs,” it reads, meaning that we can expect the same sort of thrilling yet humorous mystery from the animation as we have received from the game. The show is currently set to be covered by The Animation Guild rather than the WGA, but there is no proposed release date just yet.

If you love Among Us, be sure to check out some of the other best impostor games to get you hyped for the upcoming TV series. You can also look through a few of our other favorite detective games if you want a crime-solving experience that stands apart from the funny little space game.