Leaked Among Us VR release date is a month after Starfield

It looks like the Among Us VR release date has leaked, thanks to an internal Steam update. It’s possible the date for the VR game is set for a reveal this Wednesday, and if the leak is accurate, the new Among Us is due to come out just after fellow big space game Starfield.

Despite a brief reveal last year, not much has been revealed about Among Us VR – the first-person VR spin-off of the popular social deduction game which turns it into a full horror game, if it wasn’t already. That looks set to change this week, as developer Innersloth confirms Among Us VR is at Facebook’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase (formerly the Oculus Showcase) this Wednesday, April 20.

It’s looking likely Innersloth will reveal the release date then, as it’s just been leaked thanks to an internal Steam update. According to SteamDB, the internal release date for Among Us VR is down for the end of the year, a month after Starfield – and was previously down as the day before the RPG game.

Among Us VR release date

According to the leak, Among Us VR is due to release on December 13, 2022.

This could change – and indeed, already has done so this week, as it was originally down for November 10. Since this release date was right before Starfield on November 11, it’s possible Innersloth was worried its game might overshadow Bethesda’s and so decided to change it. What nice folks they are.

one week! one week!

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase emergency meeting countdown celebration dance party! pic.twitter.com/SPil2nwSZs — Among Us VR (@AmongUsVR) April 13, 2022

We’ll find out more about Among Us VR this Wednesday, April 20, and hopefully that’ll include the official release date announcement.

