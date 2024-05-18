Beloved anime board game free on Steam, if you’re quick

Getting your friends to play a new board game can often be more challenging than explaining the rules. While this is a long-standing tradition of board games, digital board games offer a few advantages that physical play can’t compete with. This includes zero setup and cleanup, the ability to play with friends from across the globe in an instant, and preventing that one friend who hates losing from knocking the table over right before the game is over. One of Steam’s highest-rated online board games, 100% Orange Juice, is entirely free to download.

There are absolutely tons of online board games that are worth checking out. Some of the best board games you can play digitally have been around for a long time, including some you may have encountered, like Catan or Dominion.

However, if you like your games with a bit of anime flair, then boy, is Steam having the sale of a lifetime for you right now. 100% Orange Juice is an online board game launched on the digital distribution platform in 2013. Since then, it’s held a steady, very positive rating with over 25,000 reviews from hardcore fans who’ve enjoyed the game for years and newcomers.

100% Orange Juice’s character roster consists of stars from developer Orange Juice’s (go figure) list of characters, including properties like Flying Red Barrel, QP Shooting, Suguri, and Sora. This game has the feel of a parallel universe where gaming companies made crossover board games instead of 2D fighting titles. Players use dice roles to move across the various available boards, fighting opposing players to collect the most stars and emerge victorious.

The best part about 100% Orange Juice is that it is free to download on Steam for a limited time. It is available until May 22 at 10 am PST/ 1 pm EST/ 5 pm BST, so make sure you add it to your cart and download it before this offer before this orange juice goes bad. Once the offer is up, the game will revert back to its typical price point of $6.99 / £5.50.

If you want to play more, there are many free PC games out there to check out. If you prefer their offline versions, our sister site, Wargamer, has an excellent list of the best board games in boxes with big manuals and flimsy figurines. And, if anime board games aren’t your flavor, check out our official list of the best PC board games.