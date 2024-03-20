This charging block, perfect for Steam Deck, is 43% off in Spring sale

If you require a powerful charger for your handheld gaming PC, laptop, and smartphone, the Anker 736 100W charging block is currently on sale for just $42.99 in the Amazon Spring Sale. With temperature and output control as well as three charging sources that can effectively divide the power, there are few chargers that are this well-rounded on the market today.

The real value of the Anker 736 charger is in its ability to effectively split its 100W capacity between three ports (2x USB-C & 1x USB-A) meaning you can charge a laptop, smartphone, and headset at the same time. In the event that you have a device that requires the full 100W power supply, or close to it, this is also possible.

For an example of the Anker 736’s effectiveness, you could charge a Steam Deck using the 45W port while still charging an iPad using the secondary 30W port, all while charging an older iPhone with the 18W USB-A slot, or a pair of AirPods.

The MRSP on the Anker 736 is $74.99, so this Amazon Spring deal represents a nearly 50% saving. For added peace of mind, you also get an 18-month warranty as standard, so you can get it repaired or replaced if it breaks.

Following on from its CES 2022 Innovation Award nod, it’s clear to see why this Anker charging block should be the go-to device for charging your goods at home or on the go. In addition to the versatile and powerful charging abilities on offer, its built-in static protection and temperature control also means it keeps cool, regardless of whether you’re powering one of three devices.

However, always be sure to check that a device is safe to charge based on the wattage that this block can output, otherwise you could do long-term damage to your internal battery.

More devices are moving towards the obligatory USB-C charging port, a move kickstarted by the European Council, Commission, and Parliament, finding powerful chargers for your devices has become much easier, but they rarely come as well-equipped and powerful as the Anker 736.

If you’re keen to see what other deals we’re loving so far, check out the best Amazon Spring Sale PC deals, which features all sorts of tech gear, from monitors and memory to headsets and keyboards.