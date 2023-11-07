AOC unveils two new 144Hz+ 4K Ultra HD gaming monitors

If you’re looking for a new 4k Ultra HD gaming display for your current PC gaming setup, AOC has you covered with not one, but two brand-new gaming monitors to chose from. Whatever size you’re looking for, whether your rig could benefit from a 27-inch, or 32-inch monitor, both the U27G3X/BK and the U32G3X/BK are packing high-powered specs at a reasonable price.

What makes the best gaming monitor is determined by a lot of factors, but AOC is well-recognized for providing budget-friendly displays that still manage to provide the specs you’d expect from a lot of top-tier hardware. The U27G3X/BK and the U32G3X/BK look to continue this trend, sharing a lot of similar specs that make both displays equally worthy options of your rig.

Both the U27G3X/BK and the U32G3X/BK boast an IPS panel with an ultra-high definition, 3840 x 2160 resolution, giving more clarity to the best PC games you have at your disposal. Each also sports high refresh rates, however the 27 inch monitor (U27G3X/BK) has a refresh rate of up to 160Hz, while the 32 inch monitor is capable of maintaining up to 144Hz.

The U27G3X/BK has a response time of 1 ms GtG, offering clear visuals in an effort to reduce motion blur. The 27 inch gaming monitor comes integrated with Nvidia G-SYNC and Adaptive-Sync support, so you won’t have any screen tearing woes. Its low input lag, AOC G-Menu integration, Low Blue Mode, and Shadow Control make the U27G3X/BK a worthwhile mid-range monitor for any setup.

If you’re looking for something on the bigger side, the U32G3X/BK might be more your thing. It boasts a 31.5-inch ultra high-definition screen, with a high 140 ppi pixel density to deliver sharp and responsive visuals, perfect for bringing to life the your favorite first-person shooters, like the upcoming Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Similarly to the 27-inch monitor, it offers a 95% DC-P3 color gamut coverage, to offer up more accurate and rich colors.

Both AOC monitors are decked out with two HMDI 2.1 ports, and two Display Ports, so whatever monitor takes your fancy, you’re bound to be able to connect it with whatever other compatible hardware your heart desires.

The U27G3X/BK is set to release mid-November, for a bargain price of £499.99. While the larger display option, the U32G3X/BK, is expected to release in mid-December, for £649.99, just in time for the holiday season. US pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.

