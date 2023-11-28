AOC reveals new esports-worthy 260Hz gaming monitor

The AOC Q27G3ZN, the Taiwanese company’s latest gaming monitor, is making a play for esports gamers and FPS enthusiasts with an impressive 260Hz refresh rate. Although the monitor market is more crowded than ever, AOC hopes its new monitor’s impressive specs will win round consumers.

AOC has a decent record in the gaming monitor department. Our AOC AGON Pro AG274QXM review says that monitor’s “Mini LED backlight and 576 local dimming zones offer great visuals versus standard LCDs for a genuinely good HDR experience”.

The Taiwanese company’s latest monitor boasts a number of enticing features, including:

27-inch IPS screen

QHD 1440p resolution

260Hz refresh rate

VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification (the lowest available)

Native 8-bit colour depth covering 99% sRGB and 92% DCI-P3

We don’t yet know the AOC Q27G3ZN price, which is a huge factor in whether it’s worth buying. The best gaming monitors should have a balance between great performance and a reasonable price.