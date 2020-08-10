Crafting is coming to Apex Legends. The battle royale game is getting a new loot option as part of the Apex Legends Season 6 release date, known as Boosted. As well as crafting, the next season is also getting a brand-new Legend called Rampart, who just so happens to be an expert modder.

The talented mechanic is the face of the next Apex Legends season, and although her trailer only gives us a little information about who she is and what her abilities are, we get a first look at her trusty companion, Sheila. Sheila is Rampart’s fierce minigun and we’re already guessing it has something to do with her ultimate ability, but hopefully, we’ll get some more details soon.

We do, however, know that Rampart’s talents directly correlate with modifying weaponry, so it makes sense that crafting is making its way into the game, too. Players won’t just be collecting weapons, ammo, and grenades anymore, as materials are going to be crucial to improving your arsenal.

How does crafting work in Apex Legends?

The short answer is we don’t know yet. The long answer is that Respawn hasn’t given a lot away about the new crafting system. On the official website, the only hint we get says, “Introducing: Crafting. Don’t like your gear? Collect materials around the map and build something better!”.

It’s safe to say that means once you’re in the game you can collect resources to upgrade your current gear. We don’t know, however, the form these upgrades are going to take. Larger clips, higher damage, higher accuracy? Who knows! It might even mean upgrading your armour.

We’ll just have to wait for the release of Apex Legends Season 6 to find out more. In the meantime, take a look at the upcoming Legend including Apex’s Rampart release date and potential abilities.