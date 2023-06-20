One of the best Apex Legends modes is back for Dressed to Kill

The Apex Legends Dressed To Kill event brings back a fan-favorite game mode to the battle royale game, as Respawn starts up a new event that also has a slew of track rewards for you to unlock as well. We’ve got everything you need to know about the newest Apex Legends event, and how long it runs, right here.

The Apex Legends Dress to Kill Collection Event is live now for the Arsenal season, so it’s running between Tuesday, June 20 and Tuesday, July 4. The event’s main highlight is the return of fan-favorite game mode ‘Armed and Dangerous,’ introduced way back in season 2. It’s basically the same as the standard battle royale mode, except you’ll be limited to shotguns and snipers – so make sure your short and long game is on point.

24 new limited-time cosmetics are also available in Apex Legends during the Dress to Kill Collection Event. With legendary skins for Apex Legends characters Ash, Crypto, Horizon, and more alongside a reward track that you can see in the image below.

It’s not just Apex Legends skins though, as if you complete the reward track before the Apex Legends event ends as well, you’ll get Horizon’s brand-new heirloom, the Gravity Maw, too.

Check out the Apex Legends Dressed to Kill Collection Event trailer below.

Respawn also says you can “Explore limited-time offers in the Store tab including the Die Tired Bundle and Bounty Hunter Bundle, and check out event-long offers like Crypto’s [CLASSIFIED] available June 20 – July 4, 2023.”

