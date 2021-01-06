Apex Legends skins: all legendary outfits to help you look your best

Got some Apex Coins burning a hole in your pocket? These are the best Apex Legends skins to spend your premium currency on

all apex legends skins

What are the best Apex Legends skins? There are plenty of legends to choose from, but you can make your character stand out from the crowd by giving them a completely different look. Apex Legends plays host to a colourful rabble of characters with unique skins to help you do just that and embellish their quirky personalities. The best Apex Legends skins are the legendary-tier outfits, and they’re a sight to behold.

You can unlock any of these legendary skins by heading to the Legends tab in the main menu. The majority of skins are purchasable using crafting materials, a currency earned by opening Apex Packs. Leveling up during a season will reward you with Apex Packs, or you can purchase packs with Apex Coins which will set you back $9.99 for 1,000, $19.99 for 2,000, $39.99 for 4,000, $59.99 for 6,000, and $99.99 for 10,000.

This Apex Legends skin list includes all of the legendary skins that can be purchased or earned in-game. There are a number of legendary skins that are only available during limited time events. If you missed out on these skins when they first launched, they will periodically be listed in the weekly store update.

Here are all Apex Legends legendary skins by character:

Apex legends Bangalore skins

Bangalore's The Enforcer skin in Apex Legends

THE ENFORCER

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bangalore's Apex Overdrive legendary skin in Apex Legends

Apex Overdrive

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bangalore's Officer Williams legendary skin in Apex Legends

Officer Williams

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bangalore's The Spacewalker legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Spacewalker

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bangalore's Viceroy legendary skin in Apex Legends

Viceroy

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Bloodhound skins

Bloodhound's Imperial Warrior legendary skin in Apex Legends

Imperial Warrior

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bloodhound's Royal Guard legendary skin in Apex Legends

Royal Guard

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bloodhound's The Plague Doctor legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Plague Doctor

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bloodhound's The Runekeeper legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Runekeeper

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Caustic skins

Caustic's Blackheart legendary skin in Apex Legends

Blackheart

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Caustic's Divine Right legendary skin in Apex Legends

Divine Right

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Caustic's Philosopher's Stone legendary skin in Apex Legends

Philosopher’s Stone

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Caustic's Sixth Sense legendary skin in Apex Legends

Sixth Sense

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Caustic's Third Emperor legendary skin in Apex Legends

Third Emperor

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Crypto Skins

Crypto's Devil's Advocate legendary skin in Apex Legends

Devil’s Advocate

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Crypto's Hype Beast legendary skin in Apex Legends

Hype Beast

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Crypto's Rising Phoenix legendary skin in Apex Legends

Rising Phoenix

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Crypto's The Hired Gun legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Hired Gun

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Crypto's The Masked Dancer legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Masked Dancer

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Gibraltar skins

Gibraltar's Millennium Tusk legendary skin in Apex Legends

Millennium Tusk

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Gibraltar's Bunker Buster legendary skin in Apex Legends

Bunker Buster

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Gibraltar's Dark Side legendary skin in Apex Legends

Dark Side

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Gibraltar's Ride or Die legendary skin in Apex Legends

Ride or Die

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Horizon Skins

Horizon's Dark Matter legendary skin in Apex Legends

Dark Matter

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Horizon's Golden Boson legendary skin in Apex Legends

Golden Boson

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Horizon's Solaris legendary skin in Apex Legends

Solaris

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Horizon's Terra Nova legendary skin in Apex Legends

Terra Nova

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Lifeline skins

Lifeline's London Calling legendary skin in Apex Legends

London Calling

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Lifeline's Organized Anarchy legendary skin in Apex Legends

Organized Anarchy

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Lifeline's Vital Signs legendary skin in Apex Legends

Vital Signs

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Lifeline's Peak Performer legendary skin in Apex Legends

Peak Performer

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Loba Skins

Loba's Bootlegger legendary skin in Apex Legends

Bootlegger

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Loba's Gold Standard legendary skin in Apex Legends

Gold Standard

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Loba's Off The Record legendary skin in Apex Legends

Off The Record

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Loba's Purple Reign legendary skin in Apex Legends

Purple Reign

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Mirage skins

Mirage's Angel City Hustler legendary skin in Apex Legends

Angel City Hustler

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Mirage's Ghost Machine legendary skin in Apex Legends

Ghost Machine

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Mirage's The Revenger legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Revenger

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Mirage's The Prestige legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Prestige

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Octane Skins

Octane's El Diablo legendary skin in Apex Legends

El Diablo

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Octane's Gold Rush legendary skin in Apex Legends

Gold Rush

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Octane's Speed Demon legendary skin in Apex Legends

Speed Demon

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Octane's Victory Lap legendary skin in Apex Legends

Victory Lap

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Pathfinder skins

Pathfinder's Model P legendary skin in Apex Legends

Model P

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Pathfinder's Angel City Pacer legendary skin in Apex Legends

Angel City Pacer

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Pathfinder's Quicksilver legendary skin in Apex Legends

Quicksilver

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Pathfinder's The Aviator legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Aviator

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Rampart Skins

Rampart's Heritage Pride legendary skin in Apex Legends

Heritage Pride

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Rampart's Premium Finish legendary skin in Apex Legends

Premium Finish

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Rampart's Sari Not Sari legendary skin in Apex Legends

Sari Not Sari

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Rampart's The Devi You Know legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Devi You Know

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Revenant Skins

Revenant's Bird of Prey legendary skin in Apex Legends

Bird of Prey

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Revenant's False Idol legendary skin in Apex Legends

False Idol

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Revenant's Shadow On The Sun legendary skin in Apex Legends

Shadow On The Sun

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Revenant's Unholy Beast legendary skin in Apex Legends

Unholy Beast

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Watson Skins

Watson's Ace of Sparks legendary skin in Apex Legends

Ace of Sparks

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Watson's Cyber Security legendary skin in Apex Legends

Cyber Security

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Watson's Fly By Wire legendary skin in Apex Legends

Fly By Wire

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Watson's Strange Attractor legendary skin in Apex Legends

Strange Attractor

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Wraith skins

Wraith's Void Specialists legendary skin in Apex Legends

Void Specialists

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Wraith's Vengeance Seeker legendary skin in Apex Legends

Vengeance Seeker

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Wraith's The Liberator legendary skin in Apex Legends

The Liberator

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Wraith's Quarantine 722 legendary skin in Apex Legends

Quarantine 722

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

And that’s every legendary skin in Apex Legends. New to Respawn’s battle royale game? Each season, a new legend is made available in the game’s store. You can unlock these characters by grinding for Legend Tokens, or you can purchase them outright by spending Apex Coins. If you’re thinking of picking them up you can find out more about them in our Apex Legends characters rundown.

