Apex Legends skins: all legendary outfits to help you look your best

What are the best Apex Legends skins? There are plenty of legends to choose from, but you can make your character stand out from the crowd by giving them a completely different look. Apex Legends plays host to a colourful rabble of characters with unique skins to help you do just that and embellish their quirky personalities. The best Apex Legends skins are the legendary-tier outfits, and they’re a sight to behold.

You can unlock any of these legendary skins by heading to the Legends tab in the main menu. The majority of skins are purchasable using crafting materials, a currency earned by opening Apex Packs. Leveling up during a season will reward you with Apex Packs, or you can purchase packs with Apex Coins which will set you back $9.99 for 1,000, $19.99 for 2,000, $39.99 for 4,000, $59.99 for 6,000, and $99.99 for 10,000.

This Apex Legends skin list includes all of the legendary skins that can be purchased or earned in-game. There are a number of legendary skins that are only available during limited time events. If you missed out on these skins when they first launched, they will periodically be listed in the weekly store update.

Here are all Apex Legends legendary skins by character:

Apex legends Bangalore skins

THE ENFORCER

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Overdrive

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Officer Williams

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Spacewalker

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Viceroy

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Bloodhound skins

Imperial Warrior

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Royal Guard

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Plague Doctor

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Runekeeper

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Caustic skins

Blackheart

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Divine Right

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Philosopher’s Stone

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Sixth Sense

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Third Emperor

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Crypto Skins

Devil’s Advocate

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Hype Beast

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Rising Phoenix

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Hired Gun

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Masked Dancer

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Gibraltar skins

Millennium Tusk

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Bunker Buster

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Dark Side

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Ride or Die

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Horizon Skins

Dark Matter

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Golden Boson

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Solaris

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Terra Nova

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Lifeline skins

London Calling

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Organized Anarchy

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Vital Signs

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Peak Performer

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Loba Skins

Bootlegger

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Gold Standard

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Off The Record

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Purple Reign

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Mirage skins

Angel City Hustler

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Ghost Machine

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Revenger

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Prestige

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Octane Skins

El Diablo

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Gold Rush

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Speed Demon

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Victory Lap

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Pathfinder skins

Model P

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Angel City Pacer

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Quicksilver

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Aviator

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Rampart Skins

Heritage Pride

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Premium Finish

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Sari Not Sari

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Devi You Know

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Revenant Skins

Bird of Prey

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

False Idol

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Shadow On The Sun

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Unholy Beast

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Apex Legends Watson Skins

Ace of Sparks

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Cyber Security

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Fly By Wire

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Strange Attractor

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

apex legends Wraith skins

Void Specialists

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Vengeance Seeker

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

The Liberator

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

Quarantine 722

Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals

And that’s every legendary skin in Apex Legends. New to Respawn’s battle royale game? Each season, a new legend is made available in the game’s store. You can unlock these characters by grinding for Legend Tokens, or you can purchase them outright by spending Apex Coins. If you’re thinking of picking them up you can find out more about them in our Apex Legends characters rundown.