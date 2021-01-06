Apex Legends skins: all legendary outfits to help you look your best

What are the best Apex Legends skins? There are plenty of legends to choose from, but you can make your character stand out from the crowd by giving them a completely different look. Apex Legends plays host to a colourful rabble of characters with unique skins to help you do just that and embellish their quirky personalities. The best Apex Legends skins are the legendary-tier outfits, and they’re a sight to behold.
You can unlock any of these legendary skins by heading to the Legends tab in the main menu. The majority of skins are purchasable using crafting materials, a currency earned by opening Apex Packs. Leveling up during a season will reward you with Apex Packs, or you can purchase packs with Apex Coins which will set you back $9.99 for 1,000, $19.99 for 2,000, $39.99 for 4,000, $59.99 for 6,000, and $99.99 for 10,000.
This Apex Legends skin list includes all of the legendary skins that can be purchased or earned in-game. There are a number of legendary skins that are only available during limited time events. If you missed out on these skins when they first launched, they will periodically be listed in the weekly store update.
Here are all Apex Legends legendary skins by character:
Apex legends Bangalore skins
THE ENFORCER
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Overdrive
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Officer Williams
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Spacewalker
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Viceroy
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
apex legends Bloodhound skins
Imperial Warrior
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Royal Guard
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Plague Doctor
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Runekeeper
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
apex legends Caustic skins
Blackheart
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Divine Right
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Philosopher’s Stone
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Sixth Sense
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Third Emperor
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Legends Crypto Skins
Devil’s Advocate
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Hype Beast
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Rising Phoenix
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Hired Gun
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Masked Dancer
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
apex legends Gibraltar skins
Millennium Tusk
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Bunker Buster
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Dark Side
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Ride or Die
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Legends Horizon Skins
Dark Matter
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Golden Boson
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Solaris
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Terra Nova
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
apex legends Lifeline skins
London Calling
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Organized Anarchy
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Vital Signs
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Peak Performer
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Legends Loba Skins
Bootlegger
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Gold Standard
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Off The Record
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Purple Reign
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
apex legends Mirage skins
Angel City Hustler
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Ghost Machine
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Revenger
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Prestige
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Legends Octane Skins
El Diablo
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Gold Rush
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Speed Demon
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Victory Lap
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
apex legends Pathfinder skins
Model P
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Angel City Pacer
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Quicksilver
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Aviator
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Legends Rampart Skins
Heritage Pride
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Premium Finish
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Sari Not Sari
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Devi You Know
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Legends Revenant Skins
Bird of Prey
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
False Idol
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Shadow On The Sun
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Unholy Beast
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Apex Legends Watson Skins
Ace of Sparks
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Cyber Security
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Fly By Wire
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Strange Attractor
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
apex legends Wraith skins
Void Specialists
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Vengeance Seeker
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
The Liberator
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
Quarantine 722
Cost: 1,200 Crafting Metals
And that’s every legendary skin in Apex Legends. New to Respawn’s battle royale game? Each season, a new legend is made available in the game’s store. You can unlock these characters by grinding for Legend Tokens, or you can purchase them outright by spending Apex Coins. If you’re thinking of picking them up you can find out more about them in our Apex Legends characters rundown.