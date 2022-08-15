Apex Legends heirlooms: every heirloom set and how to get them

Want to know what the latest Apex Legends heirlooms are? Heirloom sets contain three cosmetic items: a melee weapon, a banner pose, and a quip, and they’re essentially the rarest cosmetics in the game. There are multiple ways to unlock heirloom sets, but it all boils down to opening Apex Packs, which are primarily earned by leveling up in the battle royale game. So yes, this does mean you have a higher chance of getting an heirloom set if you spend real money.

It’s worth noting that the Apex Legends Season 14 update increased the level cap to 2,000, finally making it possible to unlock an heirloom for free. Prior to this update, it was impossible for players to unlock additional Apex Packs once they reached the level cap. Here’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends heirlooms, including how to unlock them, which Legends have them, and what heirloom set is coming out soon.

List of all Apex Legends heirlooms

It’s important to note that not every Apex Legends character has an heirloom set – only one heirloom set is added to the game each season. Here are all of the characters with heirloom sets so far, and when they were added to the game:

Wraith (February 2019)

Bloodhound (August 2019)

Lifeline (October 2019)

Pathfinder (December 2019)

Octane (March 2020)

Mirage (June 2020)

Caustic (October 2020)

Gibraltar (January 2021)

Bangalore (March 2021)

Revenant (June 2021)

Rampart (August 2021)

Wattson (December 2021)

Crypto (March 2022)

Valkyrie (June 2022)

How to unlock Apex Legends heirlooms

If you haven’t played Apex Legends since it launched back in 2019, you may not be aware of the changes made to the heirloom system. Wraith was initially the only character with an heirloom set so if you were lucky enough to receive an heirloom early on, you either had to play as Wraith or not flaunt your rare items whatsoever. Until the update took place in February 2020, these were the only four characters with heirloom sets in the game:

Wraith

Bloodhound

Lifeline

Pathfinder

The pity timer on Apex Legends heirlooms is 500 Apex Packs, meaning you are guaranteed to unlock an heirloom set when you open your 500th pack, but prior to that, you only have a 0.2% chance of opening an heirloom set in every Apex Pack you open. In response to community feedback, the heirloom system was changed to give players the ability to redeem any heirloom set using heirloom shards.

What are Apex Legends heirloom shards?

Heirloom shards replaced guaranteed heirloom packs, giving players 150 shards to spend in the store. All heirlooms cost 150 shards, and you don’t have to spend your shards right away if you’re waiting for a specific set to launch. You don’t have to worry about opening an heirloom pack for a character you don’t want, these packs have been entirely replaced with heirloom shards.

If you happen to own every heirloom set, you won’t be able to earn any more heirloom shards until a new set launches. Heirloom shards can also be spent on prestige skins for 150 shards.

Apex Legends Collection Events

Apex Legends Collection Events give players the chance to unlock a specific heirloom at a reduced price. These events typically last around two weeks and introduce changes to one of the main maps, a brand new game mode, and 24 unique cosmetics.

The cosmetics are exclusive to the event, and they can only be acquired by purchasing specific packs. If you manage to unlock every cosmetic, you can gain access to the latest heirloom set before it’s added to the store. Awakening was the name of the most recent Collection Event in Season 13, which featured Valkyrie’s heirloom set.

Leaked Apex Legends heirloom set

According to the information from Apex Legends dataminers like ezra_rc, the next heirloom set could belong to Loba. Ezra posted an image from the anime, YuruYuri with one of the main characters wielding a fan.

To add more fuel to the fire, Moy Parra, lead animator at Respawn Entertainment, recently tweeted about Loba, stating: “For whatever reason, she’s [Loba] been on my mind lately”, alongside a gif of Loba holding her retractable spear.

That’s everything you need to know about Apex Legends heirlooms. If you’re heading back into the arena for the first time in a while, don’t forget to check out our Apex Legends weapons tier list and our Apex Legends tier list to discover which legends and guns are worth picking.