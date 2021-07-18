In-game teases appearing for Apex Legends’ Season 10 Legend

With Apex Legends Season 9 barrelling to a close and Season 10 likely to start at the beginning of August, fans are beginning to wonder when they’ll get the first reveal of Apex’s new Legend – rumoured to be named Seer. As of this weekend, teases for the Season 10 Legend have begun appearing in-game at certain areas – making them sound like a flying moth-man.

The teases appear at a couple of locations in the game’s Olympus map, including on the bridge of the Icarus ship. The little teases are small gold boxes that, when activated by any player, release a cute little Destiny-like gun charm and a large symbol of a moth spreading its wings.

It definitely seems related to the ongoing ‘The Moth and the Flame’ story the official Apex Legends Twitter is revealed, of which Chapter 3 came out yesterday. The story tells of a princess who falls in love with a man who gets burned at the stake by her parents, but like a moth to a flame she follows him in. Heavy stuff, and the story’s not over yet.

Every character who activates the tease seems to offer a different hint to the new Legend – and all confirm that they are male. Wattson directly references the ongoing story, saying the new Legend’s “mother was a moon and his father, a moth.” Valkyrie, on the other hand, is more concerned that the new Legend may be able to fly.

The charm for completing the teaser is pretty nice. Now be nice and don't kill people trying to do the teaser 😅 pic.twitter.com/b4GcxkEPQv — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) July 17, 2021

Other than this, we only know bits and pieces about the new Legend – other than the rumoured name of “Seer”. Season 10 in general is a bit of a mystery, despite probably only being two weeks away at this point. It’ll get a ranked Arenas mode for sure, and Crypto will be getting a buff, but otherwise we’ll just have to wait and see for now.