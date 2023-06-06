Apex Legends Season 18 release date speculation and Revenant rework

What is the Apex Legends Season 18 release date? If it feels like Season 17 with the introduction of Ballistic only just happened, that’s because he launched at the beginning of May. There’s still plenty of time to go before the start of Season 18, and we’ve got some early information as to what we can expect from the upcoming season.

Fans of Revenant will be pleased to know that he’s set to receive a big balance rework, potentially changing the effects of his kit and potentially his overall appearance. There’s a chance this could happen before the Apex Legends season launches, but we fully expect it to tie in with the story events that lead up to the new update in the battle royale game. Here’s everything we know about Apex Legends Season 18 release date so far, including information about the Revenant Reborn, balance changes, and more.

Apex Legends Season 18 release date speculation

Apex Legends Season 18 release date is set for Tuesday, August 8, 2023, judging by the end of the Season 17 battle pass in-game timer. Respawn has been extremely consistent when it comes to releasing the new season on time, so we don’t expect this date to change any time soon.

Revenant Reborn

There have been rumors about a Revenant rework for some time now, and it looks like we might finally get to see what Respawn has been planning. It’s no secret that Revenant is one of the game’s lowest-picked Apex Legends characters. There was a point in time when Revenant’s ultimate ability combined with Octane’s speed used to dominate the meta, but that game plan no longer works as Apex Legends has become more defensive over time.

This rumor stems from Twitter user KralRindo who posted in-game footage of a revamped Revenant model in the training course trying out a new set of abilities.

Here are Revenant’s rumored abilities in Apex Legends Season 18:

Passive Ability – Double Jump: Pressing the jump button while in the air allows you to jump again.

Pressing the jump button while in the air allows you to jump again. Tactical Ability – Hook Shot: Hook to a wall and hang on it for a short time.

Hook to a wall and hang on it for a short time. Ultimate Ability – Void Grenade: A grenade that sends enemies into the void for a short period of time.

Some people believe that this Revenant rework is tied to his Stories From the Outlands skin, that being said, there’s no telling which character is going to have their backstory told in these animated shorts. Apex Legends leaker, OXG Thordan Smash has revealed Revenant’s redesigned skin on Twitter. There’s no way EA would remove all of Revenant’s current skins, which is why it’s likely his new skin will be available to purchase in a separate bundle.

That’s all we know about the Apex Legends Season 18 release date for now, but stay tuned as we’ll have plenty of updates as we move closer to the new season. If you haven’t kept up with the multiplayer game for some time, here’s a guide to Ballistic, the latest character to join the Apex Games.