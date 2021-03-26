Ark: Survival Evolved tool Dododex now lets you compare dino capabilities

Dododex, a hugely popular tool used by the Ark: Survival Evolved community as a companion to Studio Wildcard’s survival game, has just got a nifty new feature designed to help you compare dino to dino.

Dododex’s founder Dan Leveille has launched a new “interactive list of dinos to search, sort, and compare carryability, snares, and other attributes” to the tool’s web version, which should make navigating the many attributes of Ark’s many different dinos far quicker and easier. These features were previously only available on Dododex’s app version, as the creator explains on the action-adventure game’s subreddit, but with their web version debut they’ve got some nifty improvements, too.

As you can see on the new web tool’s page, there are five different charts covering various attributes – “flyer carryability, land and water carryability (including Procoptodon pouch for babies), structure samage types (Thatch, Wood, Metal…), snares and fraps, [and] fits through (doors and gates)”, as the creator explains. Each column lets you sort the dinos alphabetically and by the number of checkmarks ticked against them, and the list is searchable by a dino’s name (this is an English language-only feature for now).

It’s a really helpful list if you’re keen to get a quick, easy-to-digest overview of Ark dinos’ different capabilities in these areas, with a clear layout and some handy images for the flyers included, in case you need a refresher on what these look like. You can get an idea via Leveille’s snapshot below:

In the future, the Dododex founder is keen to fold other comparison features, such as the headshots and modifiers, stat comparison, and new XP per kill sections into this same chart, “so you can easily sort and filter those charts too”, he says, though there’s no word just yet on when this might happen.

You can find the new web Dododex tool here if you’re keen to take a gander and get comparing dinos. And, we have a handy Ark dinosaurs taming guide at that link if you’re looking for some pointers.