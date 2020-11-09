Ark: Survival Evolved expansion includes new story missions and David Tennant

During its Extra Life 24-hour charity stream, Studio Wildcard revealed Ark: Genesis Part II, the newest expansion for Ark: Survival Evolved. A teaser trailer broadcast at the start of the stream featured some pretty stunning new visuals to eyeball, as well as a release window – oh, and news that Genesis Part II will include a voiceover from David Tennant, who many will recognise from his time as the tenth Doctor on Doctor Who.

The expansion revolves around the final confrontation between Sir Edmund Rockwell (David Tennant) and HLN-A (Madeleine Madden) on a colony ship making its way through deep space. Players must possess enemies using creatures called “Noglins”, which have brain-controlling powers, ride on the skateboard-like Hoversail, and manage bases in order to stop Rockwell’s nefarious plans.

New biomes, story missions, and exotic creatures will be introduced to the dinosaur game’s new expansion when it launches in March 2021. A second trailer was also shown during the Extra Life charity stream giving fans a look at TLC pass 3. The woolly mammoth and stegosaurus look even more deadly with their visual updates and the ability to breed insects and wyvern should prove a refreshing change to the title.

TLC pass 3 is a free update and is available right now on Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Ark: Survival Evolved is included in our best survival games to play on PC and it’s had a big year so far, hitting its peak player count of 157,400 back in March. If you want to keep up-to-date with PC releases, check out our upcoming PC games rundown.