New Arma 3 DLC adds WW2 co-op campaign “on a scale not seen before”

New Arma 3 DLC takes the tactical military shooter back to World War 2 for an “experience on a scale not seen before.” One of the best war games on PC, its precise and detail-driven simulation puts Arma 3 in a class of its own if you’re looking for a realistic recreation of combat with a huge amount of freedom for potential scenarios. Now, the mammoth Arma 3 Spearhead 1944 DLC takes you back to the deadliest conflict in history.

Spearhead 1944 is packed with a vast bundle of content, including five playable factions, over 50 weapons, more than 40 vehicles and static weapons, a seven-mission co-op campaign that supports up to 24 players at once, and a handful of multiplayer and single-player scenarios. It’s all spread over “150 km2 of unique terrain based on real locations and topography of North-West France.

You’ll get to experience Operation Cobra – one of the most decisive military maneuvers in the Normandy campaign, which saw the US First Army attempting to pierce through German lines while the German forces were distracted by British and Canadian attacks on other fronts. Bohemia Interactive says this Creator DLC, which is made by third-party developer Heavy Ordnance Works, “will deliver an immersive and historic military sandbox experience on a scale not seen before in Arma 3.”

In addition to this, a compatibility data pack will be added to the Arma 3 Steam Workshop alongside the DLC’s release . If you aren’t interested in buying the full package yourself, you can subscribe to this Workshop item and you’ll be able to play on multiplayer servers using assets from this package, although you won’t be able to visit the new Normandy map.

The Arma 3 Spearhead 1944 Creator DLC is currently scheduled for release “later this year” and will cost $17.99 / £14.99. You can add it to your wishlist on Steam now to keep track of its progress.

Arma 3 Spearhead 1944 Creator DLC features

Here are all the features of the Arma 3 DLC Spearhead 1944:

Normandy Terrain – Explore 150 km² of unique terrain, based on real locations and topography of North-West France. An immersive environment to play the campaign and run missions. The terrain features flowing rivers, an airstrip, the destroyed city of Saint-Lô, wooded areas, fields with traditional French bocages and much more. Featuring new and unique buildings, ruins, objects and plants as well as dug in positions and light fortifications. Over 400 street signs aid players in navigating the vast road network. Explore the overgrown, well defended landscape of Normandy, where every field is another potential bloody battle.

5 Playable Factions and Civilians – Featuring elements of the US Army, Free French, and German Forces equipped with their own uniforms and gear.

– Featuring elements of the US Army, Free French, and German Forces equipped with their own uniforms and gear. 50+ Weapons and Grenades – Engage the enemy with detailed recreations of 1944 weaponry and a diverse arsenal of grenades and explosives.

– Engage the enemy with detailed recreations of 1944 weaponry and a diverse arsenal of grenades and explosives. 40+ Vehicles & Static Weapons – Wage war in a range of transports and armored vehicles, such as the M18 Hellcat, M10 Wolverine, and Tiger I. You’ll also be supported by a number of static weapons including trench variants, searchlight, and mortars.

– Wage war in a range of transports and armored vehicles, such as the M18 Hellcat, M10 Wolverine, and Tiger I. You’ll also be supported by a number of static weapons including trench variants, searchlight, and mortars. Uniforms and Other Gear – Equip yourself with more than 200 uniform variants, 60+ vest variants, 70+ backpack variants, and 150+ headgear variants alongside a bunch of accessories.

– Equip yourself with more than 200 uniform variants, 60+ vest variants, 70+ backpack variants, and 150+ headgear variants alongside a bunch of accessories. Multiplayer Co-op Campaign – Seven co-op missions, fully voiced and highly replayable for up to 24 players, inspired by the real events of Operation Cobra, revealing the significance to liberated Europe and covering key milestones such as the liberation of Saint Gilles and the defense of Saint Denis-le-Gast.

– Seven co-op missions, fully voiced and highly replayable for up to 24 players, inspired by the real events of Operation Cobra, revealing the significance to liberated Europe and covering key milestones such as the liberation of Saint Gilles and the defense of Saint Denis-le-Gast. 6 Multiplayer Scenarios – Play six new scenarios in Arma 3’s official Combat Patrol, Escape, Warlords and Zeus game modes with various upgrades, additions, faction selection and automatic support for WW2 mods.

– Play six new scenarios in Arma 3’s official Combat Patrol, Escape, Warlords and Zeus game modes with various upgrades, additions, faction selection and automatic support for WW2 mods. Singleplayer/Co-op Scenario: Der Zahnarzt – Members of the French Resistance were ordered by the SOE to eliminate Standartenführer Konrad Dentist Hoffmann at the occupied Château near Marigny.

US Faction Showcase – Become familiar with the Allied arsenal and help push through Normandy during Operation Cobra.

– Become familiar with the Allied arsenal and help push through Normandy during Operation Cobra. German Faction Showcase – Build defenses and assist the retreating forces.

– Build defenses and assist the retreating forces. Sounds & Effects – Experience immersive audio designed to accurately reproduce the sounds of a World War 2 battlefield: Incoming projectiles, shell ricochets and interior hit sounds, plane fly-by sounds, bullet cracks, explosions, call-in radio requests and the desperation of surrendering soldiers, cries of the wounded and the dying.

– Experience immersive audio designed to accurately reproduce the sounds of a World War 2 battlefield: Incoming projectiles, shell ricochets and interior hit sounds, plane fly-by sounds, bullet cracks, explosions, call-in radio requests and the desperation of surrendering soldiers, cries of the wounded and the dying. Music – A custom and atmospheric soundtrack, specifically selected to transport you to 1944.

– A custom and atmospheric soundtrack, specifically selected to transport you to 1944. Additional Content – Custom systems to increase immersion (i.e. ambient war sounds, illumination flares, ordnance and artillery barrage, custom HUD for vehicles), to expand gameplay and tactical options (i.e. enhanced revive, indirect fire support, surrendering, bolt action rifles, extended reload animations, bayonets, open bolt hipfire, wall avoidance, realistic tank penetration, deflection and destruction), AI behavior (i.e. revive for AI, targeting and weapons management in tanks by AI a gunner/commander, custom difficulty adjustment system) and more.

In the meantime, you’ll want to check out the best Arma 3 mods for more ways to broaden the scope of the already massive sandbox, or browse the best simulation games for plenty more excellent recreations of real-world stuff.