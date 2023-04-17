Armored Core 6 details offer a glimpse at Elden Ring dev’s next game

Since the Armored Core 6 reveal trailer, there hasn’t been much information regarding the next game in FromSoftware’s catalogue after Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and Bloodborne. That said, the Armored Core series is a cult favourite, and this new entry is sure to introduce many Souls-like players to the robot game for the first time, and now we have even more to go off ahead of release.

It appears that Armored Core 6 has been rated in Korea and a new piece of promotional art has been found, both of which are sure to pique any interest in what the Elden Ring developer is working on next.

The Armored Core key art has apparently been obtained on an Xbox console, and you can see a high-resolution screenshot of it below thanks to Reddit. It’s not exactly an Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree update, but it’ll do nicely.

This Armored Core 6 key art isn’t the only piece of information we’ve gotten recently about the upcoming mecha game, as the Korean Game Rating and Administration Committee has released its decision on the game’s rating, too.

While the description doesn’t give us much, we know Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon will be suitable for players 12 years and older, with particular references to violence. That’ll be the mecha’s fighting I’d guess. The rating was also completed on April 14, and with release dates sometimes closely following public ratings of games, we might expect more news on when Armored Core 6 is coming out quite soon.

If you missed it there was also an hour-long Armored Core program at Taipei Game Show earlier this year, which showed us a little more about FromSoftware’s next game. While Armored Core 6 won’t be a Souls-like game, some of the team at FromSoftware has mentioned how Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is similar to the action game angle Armored Core is going for.

“We’ve not been making a conscious effort to try to direct it towards more Soulsborne-type gameplay,” Elden Ring director Hidetaka Miyazaki says. “Let me just make that clear.”

Both the Armored Core 6 rating and key art are the most news we’ve had on this game in quite some time, here’s hoping for more soon.

Armored Core 6 is certainly one of the most anticipated upcoming PC games of this year, so keep it locked to PCGamesN for any and all Armored Core 6 news ahead of release.