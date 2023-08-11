Is Armored Core 6 on Game Pass? With Microsoft’s gargantuan subscription service seemingly going from strength to strength, it’s worth finding whether your most anticipated release will end up on there, because, well, it might save you a bit of money. And we like money. Money’s great.

FromSoft’s little holiday away from Dark Souls, Armored Core 6, has its release date pretty soon, and it’s probably time that you think about where you’ll be purchasing the game, because those mechs won’t blow themselves up. Or maybe they will, who’s to know what these pilots get up to? So, to the crux of the issue: is Armored Core 6 coming to Game Pass?

Is Armored Core 6 on Game Pass?

Armored Core 6 is not on Game Pass, and will not be coming to Game Pass. FromSoftware is partly owned by Sony, so it’s unlikely that AC6 will ever appear on the subscription service.

Well, looks like the only way you’re getting your hands on Armored Core 6 is to fork over some cold, hard cash – it’s tough, but at least you know now. If you’re committed to the robot game, check out the system requirements first to make sure you can run it, and maybe the AC6 lore, so you’ll have half a clue what’s actually going on.